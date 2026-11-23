Six-month pilot extends Everkind's daily wellness platform to all Tymac staff, up to 100 seats

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (OTCQB: EKWIF) (FSE: CG30) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), an applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective, and Tymac Launch Service ("Tymac"), a Vancouver marine transportation company that has served the Port of Vancouver since 1930, today announced the signing of a pilot program services agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement makes Everkind's AI wellness platform available to all Tymac staff, up to 100 seats.

A global study of more than 1,500 seafarers by Yale University for the ITF Seafarers' Trust found that one in four had experienced depression, and 17 per cent anxiety, in the two weeks before the survey, and linked poor mental health to a greater likelihood of injury and illness on board.1 Tymac crews work around the clock, boarding ships at anchor in all weather and handling dangerous goods across Vancouver Harbour. Tymac views private, everyday wellness support as a natural complement to its safety culture.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Tymac staff will receive access to Everkind's platform at no cost during the six-month pilot, as a voluntary, supplementary wellness resource. Staff can type or talk, at their own pace, with no appointment needed. Use of the platform is private and is separate from and not a factor in any employment, fitness-for-duty, marine medical, or workers' compensation decision.

"Our crews take pride in getting pilots, crews and cargo where they need to be, safely, in any weather and at any hour. That takes focus, and it takes a toll. Everkind gives our people a private, everyday place to reset, whether that's after a night boarding or at the end of a long week on the water."

- Steve Hnatko, Vice-President, Operations and Business Development, Tymac Launch Service

Tymac will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data is shared with Tymac.

"Tymac's crews keep one of Canada's busiest ports moving, day and night, in every kind of weather. The people who get everyone else safely to the ship deserve support too. Everkind gives Tymac staff a private space to journal, talk, or reset, on their own time and in their own words, with nothing to re-explain. We're proud to support every Tymac crew member, on the water and ashore."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The pilot extends Everkind's work with workforces and first responders into marine transportation, and reflects the Company's broader commitment to making private, non-clinical, everyday mental wellness support accessible to the people and communities who need it most.

1 Source: The Seafarer Mental Health Study, Yale University for the ITF Seafarers' Trust (survey of 1,572 seafarers, October 2019), www.seafarerstrust.org.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective. Through the Everkind App, people can journal, chat, and meditate in one private space, alongside daily check-ins and goal setting. With every interaction, Everkind learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience shaped around each individual. Grounded in evidence-based social and therapeutic frameworks, Everkind helps people build healthy daily habits, understand their emotions, and turn reflection into real-life growth. Everkind serves individuals through its mobile app alongside an administrative dashboard designed for organizational wellness programs and community partners. The Everkind Platform is private by design, built for everyday life, and is not intended for crisis management, clinical intervention, or medical or diagnostic purposes. Everkind's mission is to help people feel understood, every day.

To learn more, please visit www.everkind.com.

About Tymac Launch Service

Tymac Launch Service is a Vancouver-based marine transportation company that has served the shipping industry in the Port of Vancouver since 1930. Its services include marine pilot boarding and disembarkation, water taxi service for ships' crews, agents and government agencies, tug and barge services, and marine waste removal, across Vancouver Harbour, Indian Arm, Howe Sound, the Fraser River, and the southern Strait of Georgia. For more information, visit www.tymac.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. These statements assume the successful rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the pilot program with Tymac Launch Service, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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