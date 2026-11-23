

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale price inflation accelerated in October to the highest level in four years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry climbed 10.2 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 7.4 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the quickest increase since October 2022, when prices surged 13.6 percent.



Factory gate prices for chemicals and chemical products grew 16.5 percent from last year, and those for food products rose by 2.5 percent. Costs for basic metals increased 6.5 percent, and those for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, were 6.1 percent higher.



Data showed that wholesale electricity prices jumped 101.3 percent from last year, and the price index for construction products increased by 4.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 3.3 percent in October after rising 0.5 percent a month ago.



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