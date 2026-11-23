

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natera (NTRA) announced a collaboration with KSQ Therapeutics to incorporate its Signatera Genome blood-based testing platform into an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating KSQ-004EX, an investigational cell therapy for multiple advanced solid tumors.



KSQ-004EX is an engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (eTIL) therapy that modifies a patient's own cancer-fighting immune cells using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology with the goal of improving their ability to attack tumors. The therapy is designed to inactivate the SOCS1 and Regase-1 genes in these immune cells.



Tracking Treatment Response Through Blood Testing



Under the collaboration, Natera will use its Signatera Genome test to analyze blood samples collected through the study to measure levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), genetic material shed by tumors into the bloodstream.



The retrospective analyses are intended to help researchers better understand how treatment with KSQ-004EX affects tumor burden over time and whether changes in ctDNA levels correlate with clinical responses.



Phase I/II Study Across Multiple Tumor Types



The ongoing Phase I/II trial is evaluating KSQ-004EX in patients with advanced metastatic cancers, including:



-Melanoma



-Non-small cell lung cancer



-Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma



-Colorectal cancer



-Pancreatic cancer



-Cervical cancer



According to the companies, the collaboration is designed to generate additional insights into tumor response dynamics and support the development of KSQ-004EX as it advances through clinical testing.



Natera's Signatera platform is widely used for personalized molecular monitoring and is designed to detect minimal amounts of tumor DNA in blood samples with high sensitivity.



NTRA has traded between $181.00 and $437.41 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 20, 2026) at $273.40, down 5.70%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $283.18, up 3.58%.



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