Initial survey returns helium values up to 5.76 ppmv with13 of 109 samples having elevated concentrations and being of exploration interest using regional reference thresholds.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - First Atlas Resources Corp. (CSE: HHE) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB0) ("First Atlas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial helium results from its soil-gas sampling program in the Pugwash-Fox Harbour area of Cumberland County, Nova Scotia. The 109-sample program returned helium concentrations ranging from 5.34 to 5.76 parts per million by volume ("ppmv"), with 13 samples, or 11.9% of total Helium values having elevated concentrations above 5.6 ppmv.

A total of 526 soil-gas helium samples was previously collected by QIMC in the New Salem-Apple River area and analyzed by GeoFrontiers Corp. The helium results defined "a tight and well behaved" population (QIMC Press release September 22, 2026) having a background 5.40 ppmv, and at 2 standard deviations 5.48 and 5.57ppmv population boundary values. Value between 5.48 and 5.57 ppmv were therefore labelled as anomalous, above 5.57ppmv as strongly anomalous. These thresholds used to establish the terms "anomalous" and "strongly anomalous" helium values do not necessarily define the quality of the helium values obtained for the following reasons.

Helium content in the atmosphere is 5.2 ppmv and in natural gas traps, the gas generally contains up to 7% by volume helium. In the extensively developed Kansas gas fields, on average the gas contains 1.84% helium and 1% hydrogen by volume. In the Pugwash-Fox Harbour area sample gas values above 5.6 ppmv helium appear to be enriched in He and these and higher values may prove to be anomalous pending results from recently completed seismic studies.

Highlights

13 of 109 samples (11.9%) are classified as having elevated concentrations and being of exploration significance.

Peak helium concentrations greater than 5.61 and peaking at5.76 ppmv in the present survey develop peak values zones spaced at approximately 100-metre apart.

Elevated helium values generally occur near mapped regional faults, including a sequence east of Pugwash that approximately parallels mapped faulting.

C1-C4 hydrocarbon results remain pending, with helium results to be assessed alongside the Company's completed Nova Scotia seismic survey.

Management Commentary

"These initial helium results are encouraging, with approximately 11% of the samples being significantly elevated against the regional reference threshold," said Richard Penn, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Atlas. "The distribution of elevated readings near mapped faults provides a clear focus for follow-up exploration. Combining these results with our incoming hydrocarbon and seismic data will guide us in refining our high-priority drill targets."

Sampling Program and Laboratory Analysis

Sampling has targeted major faults and subsidiary fault splays across seven areas of interest between Pugwash and Fox Harbour. A total of 109 samples were collected using gas probes at approximately 100-metre spacing along separate road- and trail-based lines. Samples were placed in sealed containers using equipment and protocols developed by GeoFrontiers Corporation, an independent soil-gas specialist and laboratory in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The samples were submitted to GeoFrontiers for helium and C1-C4 hydrocarbon analysis. Helium results have been received, while the hydrocarbon results remain pending

Helium Results and Regional Reference Thresholds

Regional reference threshold values reported by Québec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") in its September 22, 2026, news release for the New Salem-Apple River area could tentatively be applied to the Pugwash -Fox Harbour area. Using these established reference values, 65 of First Atlas's 109 samples would be classified as anomalous, including 24 in the strongly anomalous category.

The adapted threshold values however, were not calculated from this First Atlas Resources Corp's109-sample dataset. Their applicability to the First Atlas sampling areas requires further evaluation. The terms "anomalous" and "strongly anomalous" continues to describe a classification relative to the regional reference population and does not indicate a subsurface helium grade.

Geological Context

The area sampled indicates that elevated helium values generally occur adjacent to, or above, mapped regional faults. A sequence of elevated results immediately east of Pugwash approximately parallels mapped faulting in the western part of the sampled area. This spatial pattern supports further investigation of possible structural influences on the soil-gas results.

Seismic Integration and Next Steps

As announced on October 28, 2026, First Atlas completed 7.375 line-kilometres of 2D seismic acquisition in Nova Scotia. Echo Seismic Ltd. acquired the data, and Earth Signal Processing Ltd. was engaged for processing. The Company is awaiting seismic results and intends to evaluate them alongside the soil-gas data to examine subsurface fault geometry and potential structural traps.

First Atlas is planning additional soil-gas sampling and seismic work to expand on these initial results. The scope and timing of follow-up activities will be guided by technical review of the available data and the pending hydrocarbon and seismic results.

Soil-gas helium measurements are surface exploration indicators. They do not establish the presence, size, continuity, gas composition, flow capacity or commercial viability of a subsurface accumulation. The interpreted relationship between elevated readings and mapped faults requires further evaluation, and seismic interpretation alone cannot establish helium concentrations or recoverable volumes.

Technical Review

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, including the helium soil-gas results and related geological interpretations, has been reviewed and approved by Edward Procyshyn, P.Geo.

About First Atlas Resources Corp.

First Atlas Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company pursuing natural hydrogen, helium and critical mineral opportunities in Eastern Canada. Its portfolio includes natural hydrogen exploration licences in Nova Scotia's Cumberland Basin and the Matane natural hydrogen project in Québec. The Company combines geological, geochemical and geophysical work to evaluate exploration targets.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this news release and accepts no responsibility for its accuracy or adequacy.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the interpretation of helium anomalies and their possible association with subsurface structures; receipt and interpretation of C1-C4 analytical and seismic results; integration of geological, geochemical and geophysical information; and the scope, timing and objectives of additional sampling, seismic work and other exploration. This information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions concerning access, funding, authorizations, personnel, contractors and field conditions.

Actual results may differ materially because of uncertainties in sampling, laboratory measurements and geological or geophysical interpretation, delays in receiving results, changes in program costs or scope, and constraints on funding, access or authorizations. Regional reference thresholds may not characterize local background conditions, and additional work may not confirm the interpreted anomalies or identify a commercially viable gas accumulation. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

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