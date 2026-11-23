New expanded facility unites flavor creation, application development and sensory capabilities to meet consumers' evolving food and beverage preferences

Expanded capacity for innovation and collaboration with customers will accelerate product development

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, today announced the opening of its expanded flavor creation laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany. The expansion of its existing facility follows a significant investment to strengthen ADM's flavor creation capabilities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, providing customers with greater access to specialized flavor expertise, advanced technologies, sensory science capabilities and collaborative innovation spaces. The facility will support the development of flavors for beverages such as soft drinks, energy drinks, juices, flavored waters, and low- and no-alcohol beverages, as well as food applications, particularly dairy products including ice cream and yogurt.

The nearly 500-square-metre expansion more than triples ADM's previous flavor creation space in Heidelberg, significantly increasing laboratory capacity and bringing flavor creation, sensory science and emulsion development together in a more integrated environment. The expanded facility builds upon ADM's expertise in citrus flavor development, combining proprietary citrus captives with technical and sensory expertise to create authentic, distinctive flavors with greater depth and signature taste profiles. Enhanced sensory science capabilities also provide deeper insight into consumer preferences through advanced flavor profiling and evaluation, helping translate these insights into relevant, customer-focused concepts and solutions.

Customers will be able to utilize the facility's analytical sensory room, creating new opportunities for hands-on collaboration and co-creation with ADM flavorists and technical experts to accelerate product development from concept to commercialization. Together, these investments support the exploration of new flavor formats and enable a more integrated, scalable approach to flavor innovation across EMEA.

"The investment in Heidelberg reflects our continued commitment to building the capabilities that matter most to our customers," said Alexander Lichter, Vice President, Flavors EMEA. "Success in flavors comes from understanding what consumers want and bringing together the right technical expertise, creativity and application knowledge to turn those insights into products that stand out in the market. By bringing these capabilities closer together, we can work more effectively with our customers, respond to evolving market needs and reinforce ADM's position as one of the world's leading flavor houses."

The investment comes as food and beverage manufacturers seek to meet demand for products that deliver both enjoyment and wellness benefits.1 Key growth areas include functional beverages, higher-protein products, low- and no-alcohol offerings, and reduced-sugar and reduced-fat products that meet the needs of health-conscious consumers without compromising taste. At the same time, consumers continue to seek familiar and nostalgic flavors reimagined in new ways, indicating whitespace for brands to bring fresh experiences to established favorites.

The Heidelberg laboratory expansion builds on a series of regional and global investments, including the expansion of its Erlanger, Kentucky campus in the U.S., the expansion of its Customer Creation and Innovation Center in Hungary, the opening of a new flavor creation facility in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the recent opening of the Customer Creation and Innovation Center in Mexico City. Together, these investments strengthen ADM's ability to support customers with innovative flavor solutions around the world.

Learn more about ADM's flavor capabilities here.

References

1ADM Outside Voice?, Beverage Lifestyle Report, 2026

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We're a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry's broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We're a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We're a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123730712/en/

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ADM Media Relations

Ana Cruz

Media-eu@adm.com

+41217028400