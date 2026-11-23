

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - British retailer NEXT Plc (NXT.L) announced on Monday that a cyber incident affecting one of its third-party online suppliers resulted in unauthorized access to certain company-related data, but did not compromise customer personal information.



The company said its investigation indicated that no customer personal data had been accessed and that the affected information was limited in nature.



NEXT said the compromised data could not be used to facilitate fraud against customers or the company based on its current assessment.



The retailer said it was working with the supplier, law enforcement authorities and regulators to investigate the incident.



NEXT said its own systems had not been compromised and that the incident was confined to the supplier's environment.



On LSE, shares of NEXT were up 0.63% at 15,985.00 pence.



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