Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable January 29, 2027

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on or around January 29, 2027, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2027.

James Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented: "The quarterly dividend reflects the Board's continued commitment to providing consistent shareholder returns while supporting the Company's strategic priorities. We believe this balanced approach serves our shareholders well as Armanino continues to invest in its future."

Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer, added: "2026 has been a year of meaningful progress as we strengthen our core business, expand our sauce portfolio and invest in future growth. With construction of our new Mountain House facility underway, we are building the capabilities to support greater scale, operational efficiency and long-term growth."

For more information or to stay informed of the Company's news, please visit the Company's newly launched investor relations webpage and subscribe for email alerts at https://ir.armaninofoods.com.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, chiefly produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-announces-fourth-quarter-2026-dividend-1255429