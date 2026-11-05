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WKN: A0HL97 | ISIN: US0421668015 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming institutional investor conferences: the Stephens NASH26 Conference, the ROTH Deer Valley Event and the Planet MicroCap Invitational 2027.

Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, is scheduled to host meetings with institutional investors at each event, and will deliver a corporate presentation at the Planet MicroCap Invitational 2027, as follows:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference (NASH26)
Date: November 19, 2026
Location: Nashville, TN

ROTH Deer Valley Event
Date: December 10-11, 2026
Location: Park City, UT

Planet MicroCap Invitational 2027
Date: January 27, 2027
Location: Virtual
Webcast: https://ir.armaninofoods.com/resources/events/

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, chiefly produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit https://www.armaninofoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to market conditions, competitive dynamics, and operational execution. Armanino Foods undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
AMNF@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conferences-1247141

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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