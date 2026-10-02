Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AF

WKN: A0HL97 | ISIN: US0421668015 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Announces Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable October 30, 2026

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on or around October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2026.

Armanino is advancing its new manufacturing facility in Mountain House and building inventory to meet customer demand as production transitions from the Hayward plant. These investments in capacity and working capital support the Company's growth plans alongside its continued return of capital to shareholders.

James Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented, "The Board is maintaining the quarterly dividend at $0.05 per share as Armanino funds the next stage of growth. Our balance sheet gives us the ability to invest in the business and continue returning capital to shareholders."

Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "We have meaningful growth opportunities, and we are putting capital behind them. Mountain House will expand our capacity, and building inventory ahead of the move is important to keeping customers supplied as we transition production. We are pleased to continue returning cash to shareholders while we make these investments in our growth."

For more information or to stay informed of the Company's news, please visit the Company's newly launched investor relations webpage and subscribe for email alerts at https://ir.armaninofoods.com.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, chiefly produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
AMNF@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-announces-third-quarter-2026-dividend-1229938

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.