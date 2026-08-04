Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer of premium frozen Italian and specialty food products, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 to discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Webcast: AMNF Q2 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, said: "I am excited to host my first earnings call as CEO of Armanino Foods and to share our second quarter results with the investment community. The first half of 2026 has been a period of meaningful progress for the Company, highlighted by our recent announcement of a 15-year lease supporting a new state-of-the-art, 91,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Mountain House, California; a pivotal step that will consolidate our operations into a single, modern location and give us a more scalable, efficient platform to build on for the long term.

"This investment, together with the momentum we are seeing across Foodservice, National Accounts, and International markets, positions us well to advance our long-term growth strategy from a position of strength. With a debt-free balance sheet, a strong leadership team, and a clear growth agenda, we believe Armanino Foods is well positioned to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 25, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13761668. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, chiefly produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to market conditions, competitive dynamics, and operational execution. Armanino Foods undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-earnings-call-on-tuesd-1191720