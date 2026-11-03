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WKN: A0HL97 | ISIN: US0421668015 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer of premium frozen Italian and specialty food products, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 to discuss the Company's third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International: 1-201-389-0879
Webcast: AMNF Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 24, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13763241. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, chiefly produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to market conditions, competitive dynamics, and operational execution. Armanino Foods undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
AMNF@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-to-host-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-earnings-call-on-tuesda-1241461

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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