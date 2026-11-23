Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (TSXV: THM) (OTCQB: THMG) ("Thunder Mountain Gold" or the "Company") announces that the terms of its previously amended and extended option agreement with MFD Investment Holdings SA ("MFD") expired on October 31, 2026. The Company has agreed to extend the option agreement to February 15, 2027 while the Company and MFD work toward a more defined agreement, reflecting progress made in the Thunder Mountain Gold exploration program and technical advances on the project.

"MFD has been a committed partner and is a significant shareholder in Thunder Mountain Gold. Both MFD and Thunder Mountain Gold are working to establish a new agreement in good faith," said Eric T. Jones, President and CEO of Thunder Mountain Gold.

Antonio Maragakis of MFD commented, "We have been pleased with the technical development of the project to date. The geological results to date underpin a bigger potential for South Mountain which opens up new opportunities for THMG and MFD to adjust our partnership to capture the full potential for all shareholders."

About the South Mountain Project

South Mountain is a polymetallic silver, zinc, gold, copper and lead project on private land about 70 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho. Surface mining began in the 1860s with high-grade silver from surface exposures of the polymetallic chimneys in the Laxey Marble. Historic underground mining began during World War II and continued intermittently into the late 1960s, most notably under Anaconda Copper, developing more than 8,000 feet of drifts, shafts, raises and stopes. Historical smelter records show about 53,642 tons were shipped at average grades of 14.5% Zn, 10.6 oz/t Ag (363 g/t), 0.058 oz/t Au (1.99 g/t), 1.4% Cu and 2.4% Pb.

Cautionary Statement: The Company is not treating the historical information as a current mineral resource. It is provided here only for context and to support the Company's assessment of prospectivity of the target.

The Company acquired the mine in 2007 and has invested over US$25 million in the project. It has rehabilitated about 4,000 feet of underground workings to MSHA-compliant condition and outlined significant massive sulfide mineralization through underground core drilling. The high-grade CRD zones remain open at depth and along strike. Through recent land purchases, staking and leases, including 113 acres of private land adjoining the historic mine and Gold Breccia, 423 lode claims (about 8,200 acres) on adjoining BLM land, a 1,073-acre private lease and a State of Idaho lease, the Company has added 13,061 acres, or about 20 square miles, to its property position. The Company completed a Mineral Resource Estimate in 2023 (Table 2).





Table 2. 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate

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Refer to S-K 1300 Technical Resource Statement and NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate with an Effective Date of October 16, 2023 for the South Mountain Project, dated December 31, 2023, and December 15, 2023, respectively, is available at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G., the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, a Qualified Person as defined by S-K 1300 and National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Osterberg is not independent of the Company because he is an officer.

About Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.

Founded in 1935, Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. is a junior exploration company developing base and precious metals assets in the western United States. Its principal asset is the South Mountain Project, a historic former Anaconda Copper Company development on private and state land in Owyhee County, Idaho, containing zinc, silver, gold, lead and copper. The Company also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project, a gold exploration property in Nevada surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a Barrick-Newmont joint venture. For more information, visit www.thundermountaingold.com, www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note to Investors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB, nor either of their Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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