Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE) ("Acceleware" or the "Company") today announced that the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources has approved the Company's Edam Lloydminster Radio Frequency Heating Pilot Project (SK PJ 70353) by Minister's Order MRO 205/26 under The Oil and Gas Conservation Act (the "Approval").

Regulatory Approval

The Approval covers Acceleware's project to apply RF XL 2.0 technology in the Lloydminster Zone of the Mannville Stack at a location near Edam, Saskatchewan (the "RF XL 2.0 Pilot"), and includes one dual-leg horizontal heating well and one horizontal producing oil well.

The Approval follows the Company's submission of project applications to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources and represents a significant step toward field deployment of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot. The Company previously reported that well planning had been completed and that design of surface facilities was nearly complete.

"This approval is an important milestone for Acceleware and for our RF XL 2.0 technology, and it is key to advancing our technology-driven Saskatchewan Mannville Stack heavy oil production strategy. We appreciate the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources' review of the project and look forward to progressing the RF XL 2.0 Pilot," said Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Acceleware.

Funding and Next Steps

Acceleware has confirmed that the expected capital cost to complete the RF XL 2.0 Pilot is approximately $5 million to $6 million including contingency.

Acceleware and the Clean Resource Innovation Network ("CRIN") have executed an Ultimate Recipient Agreement to finalize up to $2 million in grant funding for the RF XL 2.0 Pilot. CRIN funding applies to eligible project costs from January 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027 and is funded by Canada's Strategic Response Fund. In addition, the Company has received conditional approval from the Saskatchewan Petroleum Innovation Incentive ("SPII") program for an estimated $2.5 million in non-dilutive financing, in the form of a transferable royalty credit equal to 25 percent of eligible project costs (including capital costs and the first two years of operating costs) from future RF XL 2.0 Pilots carried out in the province.

Together, the CRIN grant and the SPII royalty credit are expected to cover a meaningful portion of the projected RF XL 2.0 Pilot cost, with the balance to be funded from other sources. The Company is working in parallel to secure additional funding and is currently in discussion with several potential industry and government funders.

The RF XL 2.0 design is complete and ready for manufacturing and deployment. RF XL 2.0 includes a new, fully sealed, continuous tubing-based sub-surface design. Acceleware expects to secure the remaining well and facility licences in the coming weeks and to commence drilling, completion and surface facility construction promptly thereafter.

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About Acceleware:

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic heating technology company offering proprietary radio frequency (RF) power-to-heat solutions, branded RF Direct Heat, that increase production, reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs in large-scale industrial heating.

AXE Petroleum is developing heavy oil production in Saskatchewan's Mannville Stack using conventional horizontal wells and RF XL 2.0, Acceleware's thermal enhanced oil recovery technology.

AXE Technologies is applying RF Direct Heat to critical minerals processing and amine regeneration.

Acceleware is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXE".

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND OTHER ADVISORIES

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally means information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that are prospective in nature, and includes disclosure about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this press release can be identified terms such as "expects", "expected", "estimated", and "will", and includes information about the regulatory approval and scope of the Edam Lloydminster Radio Frequency Heating Pilot Project, the drilling and operation of the approved heating and oil wells, the timing of well and facility licensing, drilling, completion and surface facility construction, the expected capital cost of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot, the timing of the execution of the RF XL 2.0 Pilot, expected financing required for the RF XL 2.0 Pilot, receipt of the non-dilutive funding from CRIN and SPII, and discussions with potential industry and government funders. Acceleware assumes that current cost estimates are accurate, current timelines will not be delayed by either internal or external causes, that required regulatory approvals and licences will be obtained and maintained, that the CRIN grant funding will be received and the SPII royalty credit will be realized as anticipated, that RF XL 2.0 will perform in the field as designed, that future capital raising efforts will be successful, and that equipment manufacturing and deployment will proceed as planned, and that the Company will secure the remaining funding required to complete the RF XL 2.0 Pilot on the anticipated timeline.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this press release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors are described in detail in Acceleware's continuous disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Acceleware assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this press release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this release in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

DISCLAIMER

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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