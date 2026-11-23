Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

23 November 2026

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the exploration company focused on Finland and Northern Ireland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 2(a) 47,146,781 93.66% 3,189,525 6.34% 0 Resolution 2(b) 47,146,781 93.66% 3,189,525 6.34% 0 Resolution 2(c) 50,336,306 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 2(d) 49,336,306 98.01% 1,000,000 1.99% 0 Resolution 3 50,336,306 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 4 47,146,781 93.66% 3,189,525 6.34% 0 Resolution 5 47,104,184 93.57% 3,235,122 6.43% 0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For the reasons set out in the Company's announcement of 2 November 2026, following the conclusion of resolutions to 2 to 5 at the AGM today, the AGM was adjourned to be held at 11.30 a.m. on 30 November 2026 at the Company's registered office, Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 E370 (the "Adjourned Meeting"). The sole resolution to be put to shareholders at the Adjourned Meeting is to review the affairs of the Company and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2026, together with the Directors' and Independent Auditor's Reports. The Financial Statements will be laid before the Adjourned Meeting.

A short presentation was given by Andrew Murrells (Senior Geologist at Karelian) following today's AGM and a copy of this investor presentation will be available shortly on the Company's website ( https://www.kareliandiamondresources.com/ ).

Further information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director +353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656

Albr Capital Limited

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall +353-1-660-9377