Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
23 November 2026
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian" or "the Company")
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the exploration company focused on Finland and Northern Ireland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.
Resolutions
Votes for*
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld**
Resolution 2(a)
47,146,781
93.66%
3,189,525
6.34%
0
Resolution 2(b)
47,146,781
93.66%
3,189,525
6.34%
0
Resolution 2(c)
50,336,306
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
Resolution 2(d)
49,336,306
98.01%
1,000,000
1.99%
0
Resolution 3
50,336,306
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
Resolution 4
47,146,781
93.66%
3,189,525
6.34%
0
Resolution 5
47,104,184
93.57%
3,235,122
6.43%
0
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
For the reasons set out in the Company's announcement of 2 November 2026, following the conclusion of resolutions to 2 to 5 at the AGM today, the AGM was adjourned to be held at 11.30 a.m. on 30 November 2026 at the Company's registered office, Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 E370 (the "Adjourned Meeting"). The sole resolution to be put to shareholders at the Adjourned Meeting is to review the affairs of the Company and to receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2026, together with the Directors' and Independent Auditor's Reports. The Financial Statements will be laid before the Adjourned Meeting.
A short presentation was given by Andrew Murrells (Senior Geologist at Karelian) following today's AGM and a copy of this investor presentation will be available shortly on the Company's website (https://www.kareliandiamondresources.com/).
Further information:
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director +353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656
Albr Capital Limited
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall +353-1-660-9377
http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com