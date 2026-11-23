

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - COP31 ended on Sunday without a climate pact after negotiators failed to overcome divisions over fossil fuels, bringing two weeks of talks and two days of extended efforts to a close that UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as a 'deeply disappointing' setback.



COP31 closed without a final climate pact as disagreement over fossil fuel language proved the main obstacle to consensus.



Several countries, including the European Union and Pacific island nations, formally objected to the final text, saying it weakened previous commitments and failed to meet the urgency of the climate crisis.



The European Union objected to the cover decision, saying it failed to 'meet the moment' and warning that it risked widening the gap between climate commitments and real-world action. The bloc said it could not accept a text that omitted any reference to fossil fuels or a transition away from them, describing such an omission as 'unconscionable.'



António Guterres called the outcome a setback but insisted there remains 'no ambiguity in the science' and urged faster climate action.



'There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science,' the UN chief said in a statement.



He warned that global temperatures continue to break records, climate impacts are intensifying and greenhouse gas emissions remain dangerously high, while the world is now on course to exceed the internationally agreed 1.5°C warming limit.



Antalya Summit has become the longest-running UN climate conference on record as negotiations that were due to finish on Friday ran late into Sunday in search of common ground.



COP31 President Murat Kurum, Turkey's environment minister, acknowledged the impasse, saying: 'I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted.'



The inconclusive talks followed days of deadlock over fossil fuels, with negotiators unable to bridge differences between a coalition of climate-vulnerable nations and countries pushing for a stronger commitment to move away from coal, oil and gas, and those seeking to protect economies heavily dependent on fossil fuel exports.



Multiple compromise drafts circulated by COP31 co-presidents Australia and Turkey sought to win consensus, including by acknowledging that global warming is now on course to exceed the 1.5°C threshold while calling for expanded carbon-removal technologies.



But the effort ultimately failed, with critics arguing the text weakened previous commitments and fell far short of the action required to address the climate crisis.



Addressing the closing plenary, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell highlighted progress made during the conference, including an agreement on a just transition and a series of initiatives under the COP31 Action Agenda aimed at accelerating electrification, resilience and investment. Noting that the climate process had weathered setbacks before, he said COP32 must build on previous achievements rather than 'step back'.



Focus now shifts to COP32 in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where governments will face many of the questions left unanswered in Antalya, from the transition away from fossil fuels to mobilizing climate finance for developing countries.



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