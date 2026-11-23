Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) ("Seabridge" or the "Company") reported today that it welcomes the news release issued today by the Nisga'a Treaty Nation and the Tahltan Nation stating their support for Seabridge's KSM project and, in particular, Seabridge's application for a substantially started Designation ('SSD') for our KSM project located in northwest British Columbia. Their news release can be found here.

Seabridge expects this unambiguous support from the principal First Nations who have recognized land rights to the area occupied by the KSM Project will carry weight with the BC Environmental Assessment Office in its reconsideration of KSM's SSD granted in July 2024 and subsequently challenged before the BC Supreme Court.

Seabridge Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk said: "We are greatly appreciative of, and honored by, the support of our Treaty and First Nation partners in the development of KSM. Their stewardship and generous attitude have made valuable contributions to the evolution of KSM on behalf of not only their own membership but all British Columbians and Canadians. KSM has significant reserves of critical minerals and has been placed on BC's list of priority projects."

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal assets are the KSM and Bronson Corridor projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Additional projects include Snowstorm in Nevada's Getchell Gold Belt, and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon. Further information on Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources is available at www.seabridgegold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325293