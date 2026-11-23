Intends to Pay $2.00 per Public Share Annually in Monthly Dividends Beginning in the First Quarter of 2027

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) ("PSH" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved a new dividend policy. Beginning in the first quarter of 2027, PSH intends to pay monthly cash dividends to shareholders in the amount of $2.00 per Public Share annually ($0.1667 per month), which is equal to approximately 2.7% of PSH's net asset value ("NAV") per Public Share of $74.92, and approximately 4.1% of PSH's closing share price, as of November 20, 2026.

The new policy replaces the Company's existing dividend policy from 1 January 2027. The fourth quarter 2026 dividend of $0.1837 per Public Share, payable on 18 December 2026, is unaffected.

A full 2027 dividend schedule, including record dates, payment dates, DRIP enrollment deadlines and currency election deadlines, will be provided in due course.

Additional Information

A proportionate dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its NAV.

The payment of each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:

the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend; and

the Company's total indebtedness will be less than one-third of the Company's total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.

The decision as to whether PSH pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. The dividend policy remains subject to modification or termination by the Board at any time. While PSH intends to pay a monthly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH's Board's decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Nothing in this announcement is, or should be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. This announcement may include certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on various assumptions and expectations which may or may not prove to be correct. No representations or warranties are made by any person as to the accuracy of such statements.

This announcement contains Inside Information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:CorporateActions)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123920279/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3757 4980, MediaInquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com