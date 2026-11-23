

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN), an advertising technology platform, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with DISH Media, an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corp. (ECHO), to provide advertisers access to premium advertising inventory across DISH and Sling.



The collaboration enables advertisers, including regional and independent agencies, to reach household audiences through live sports and entertainment programming.



The partnership gives Nexxen's advertisers direct access to premium, brand-safe advertising inventory across DISH Media and Sling.



The deal also provides DISH Media with an additional source of advertising demand.



Rich metadata shared through the bidstream will offer greater visibility into ad placements, supporting more informed advertising decisions while maintaining consumer privacy.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.97 percent higher at $8.27.



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