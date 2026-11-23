Flagship fellowship program continues to empower the next generation of innovators tackling breakthrough research challenges

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. officially launched the 2027 Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QIF) North America Program, opening applications for one of the company's premier university research initiatives. The program invites exceptional Ph.D. students from leading universities across the United States and Canada to pursue ambitious, high-impact research aligned with the company's vision for the future of technology.

Since its founding in 2009, the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship has connected outstanding graduate researchers with Qualcomm Technologies engineers and scientists, helping to accelerate innovations that advance computing, artificial intelligence, communications, robotics, semiconductor technologies, and related fields. The program continues to reflect Qualcomm's core values of innovation, execution, and teamwork while fostering meaningful collaboration between academia and industry.

The 2027 program follows a competitive multi-stage process in which student teams submit an innovation abstract, advance to a detailed proposal phase, and ultimately compete as finalists through presentations and poster sessions evaluated by Qualcomm Technologies researchers and technical leaders. Winning teams receive fellowship support and the opportunity to engage with some of the industry's leading experts.

Investing in the Future of Research

As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, Qualcomm Technologies remains committed to supporting visionary research that has the potential to shape the next generation of intelligent and connected systems. The Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship provides students with a unique opportunity to explore bold ideas while building relationships with researchers responsible for some of the industry's most significant technological advances.

Over its seventeen-year history, the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship has grown into a globally recognized fellowship program that has supported hundreds of researchers and contributed to countless academic and industry innovations.

Leadership Driving the Program Forward

The North America Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship is guided by a cross-functional leadership team that brings together expertise from Qualcomm Research, University Relations, and engineering organizations across the company.

The leadership team oversees the strategic direction, program operations, university engagement, reviewer and judge coordination, finalist selection process, and fellowship experience. Working alongside hundreds of Qualcomm Technologies engineers and researchers who participate annually as mentors, reviewers, judges, and technical advisors, the leadership team helps ensure that Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship continues to identify and support the most promising research innovations emerging from North America's leading universities.

The 2027 program will once again leverage the expertise of Qualcomm Technologies researchers across a broad range of technical disciplines, providing participants with valuable feedback and exposure to real-world challenges and opportunities at the forefront of technology innovation.

Call for Applications

Eligible Ph.D. students from participating North American universities are encouraged to review the program requirements, research areas of interest, timeline, and official rules before submitting their applications. All submissions will be evaluated by Qualcomm Technologies researchers, with finalist teams invited to present their work before a distinguished panel of judges.

For more information about the 2027 Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship North America Program, visit the official program page on Qualcomm's website.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance, low-power computing and industry-leading connectivity-powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Contact Information

Brett Simpson

Investor Relations

1-858-658-4813

ir@qualcomm.com

Clare Conley

Media Relations

1-858-845-5959

corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Qualcomm at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qualcomm-launches-2027-innovation-fellowship-program-for-north-america-1255614