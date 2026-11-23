Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired a 1,700-acre package of highly prospective mineral rights (the "Hardin County Properties") in the historic Cave-in-Rock and Rosiclare fluorspar mining district and near the Hicks Dome rare-earth fluorspar deposit in Hardin County, Illinois. The Hardin County Properties were acquired from an arm's-length third party for an aggregate cash purchase price of US$45,629 (paid). No securities of the Company were issued, and no finder's fees were paid, in connection with the acquisition.

CleanTech's Hardin County Properties consist of 26 mineral rights parcels (each a "Property"), ranging from 100% to partial interest. These new properties boost CleanTech's existing Illinois fluorspar mineral rights holdings by more than 50% between Pope and Hardin counties, to a total of approximately 4,868 acres.

CleanTech's mineral rights within the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD") now total over 19,550 acres (14,704 acres in Kentucky and 4,868 acres in Illinois).

The Illinois side of the IKFD produced approximately 9 million tons of finished fluorspar which account for 70% of the IKFD total historical production of approximately 12.5 million tons1. Southeastern Illinois, primarily Hardin County, was the leading fluorspar-producing region in the United States for much of the twentieth century2, and in 1956 Hardin County alone supplied 54% of total domestic fluorspar output3.

In reviewing detailed maps and available historic data, CleanTech also sees potential for rare earth elements ("REE") discovery, given several of its mineral rights are located within or near the Hicks Dome deposit, which is particularly enriched in heavy REE as reported by the Illinois State Geological Survey ("ISGS") (https://isgs.illinois.edu/research/critical-minerals/hicks-dome/).

Fluorspar is a critical mineral and key input in nuclear enrichment, lithium and sodium batteries, and semiconductor manufacturing. The United States is nearly entirely net import reliant for its fluorspar supply from primarily China and Mexico. CleanTech is consolidating mineral rights and concentrating its efforts within the IKFD to restore domestic fluorspar production.

CleanTech looks forward to partnering with America's industrial fluorspar users and federal and state agencies to accelerate IKFD project development.

Hardin County Properties Details

Twelve of the acquired Properties are located near the historic Cave-in-Rock area, which hosts the large stratiform fluorspar deposits of the Minerva, Mahoning and Oxford trends. The area was a center of operations for the two largest producers in Illinois, Ozark-Mahoning Company and Minerva Oil Company and its successor operators, which according to the ISGS together accounted for approximately 15.3 million tons of the estimated 21.8 million tons of crude ore produced in Illinois4. Ozark-Mahoning records show approximately 287,000 tons mined at 40% CaF 2 , 12% zinc and 3% lead, and a further 135,177 tons at 50% CaF 2 , from the W.L. Davis tract; approximately 355,000 tons at 31% CaF 2 and 5% zinc from the East and North Green mines; and approximately 793,000 tons at 23% CaF 2 and 1.6% zinc from the Hill-Ledford Mine. Mine-run ore at the Davis-Deardorff mines averaged 50% to 60% fluorite, 12% to 14% zinc and 3% to 5% lead, and ore at the Minerva Mine averaged 4.2% zinc5. The Minerva No. 1 Mine and the Annabel Lee Mine were the last two fluorspar mines operating in Illinois, and their closure on November 29, 1995, marked the end of fluorspar mining in the United States6.

One of the acquired Properties covers a portion of the Rosiclare deposit on the Ohio River. Mining on the Rosiclare vein system began in 1842, and the Rosiclare Mine operated for more than a century, reaching a maximum annual production of approximately 100,000 tons of finished fluorspar in 1917. The Rosiclare Mine was at one time the largest fluorspar mine in the United States and possibly the world, and the principal operators on the vein system, Rosiclare Lead and Fluorspar Mining Company and the Aluminum Ore Company, together produced approximately 4.0 million tons of crude ore in Illinois. The ISGS describes the Rosiclare Subdistrict as by far the richest vein subdistrict in the IKFD7. Mine-run ore sampled in 1922 from the Extension workings, on the southern part of the Rosiclare vein system, graded 61% to 72% CaF 2 . While the vein ore commonly carried less than 0.5% sphalerite (zinc sulfide), ore in parts of the Extension and Annex workings carried up to 10% sphalerite8.

One of the acquired Properties is located near the Hicks Dome deposit, a structural dome at the center of the Illinois portion of the IKFD, which the ISGS reports is particularly enriched in heavy REE9.

The remaining twelve Properties are located on or near favorable fault systems associated with the Rock Creek Graben. The principal fault systems associated with the largest fluorspar deposits in Illinois are contiguous with the Rock Creek Graben in Kentucky, which hosts the Company's Campbell-Crotser deposit. In addition to fissure-vein deposits such as Rosiclare, the Illinois portion of the IKFD hosts large stratiform deposits such as Minerva, indicating the potential for larger deposits in this part of the district. The Illinois portion of the IKFD has been extensively explored, with approximately 813 historical drill holes on record, including approximately 470 at the main deposit clusters of Rosiclare, Denton and Minerva.

Historical Data Disclaimer

The historical production data and grades cited herein are derived from publicly available sources, including publications of the ISGS and the U.S. Bureau of Mines and the historical company records cited therein, and the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare them are not available. The Company has not reviewed or validated the historic data, and a qualified person has not conducted sufficient work to verify it. Historical production on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Hardin County Properties. The historic data do not demonstrate economic viability and should not be relied on. All tonnages in this news release are expressed in short tons (2,000 pounds).

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Michael Hendrickson, P.Geo. (3254), who is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Hendrickson is a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company holds or has an option to acquire more than 19,550 acres of mineral rights with historical fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding CleanTech's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of CleanTech at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of CleanTech, there is no assurance they will prove to be correct and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to: changes in operating plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's project; conditions impacting the Company's ability to mine at the project, such as unfavorable weather conditions, development of a mine plan, maintaining existing permits and receiving any new permits required for the project, and other conditions impacting mining generally; maintaining cordial business relations with strategic partners and contractual counter-parties; meeting regulatory requirements and changes thereto; risks inherent to mineral resource estimation, including uncertainty as to whether mineral resources will be further developed into mineral reserves; political risk in the jurisdictions where the Company's projects are located; commodity price variation; and general market, industry and economic conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking information included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Denny, F.B., Nelson, W.J., Breeden, J.R. and Lillie, R.C. (2020), Mines in the Illinois Portion of the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District, Illinois State Geological Survey, Circular 604.

2 Illinois State Museum, "Fluorite Region".

3 U.S. Bureau of Mines, Minerals Yearbook 1956, Area Reports: Illinois.

4 Denny, F.B., Nelson, W.J., Breeden, J.R. and Lillie, R.C. (2020), Mines in the Illinois Portion of the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District, Illinois State Geological Survey, Circular 604, Table 1.

5 Denny, F.B., Nelson, W.J., Breeden, J.R. and Lillie, R.C. (2020), Mines in the Illinois Portion of the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District: Production History and Cave-in-Rock Subdistrict, Illinois State Geological Survey, Circular 604, citing Ozark-Mahoning company records and Weller et al. (1952).

6 Denny, F.B., Nelson, W.J., Breeden, J.R. and Lillie, R.C. (2020), Mines in the Illinois Portion of the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District, Illinois State Geological Survey, Circular 604; Mahan, R. (2010), "The Gem in Your Toothpaste", Outdoor Illinois, Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

7 Denny, F.B., Nelson, W.J., Breeden, J.R. and Lillie, R.C. (2020), Mines in the Illinois Portion of the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District: Rosiclare Subdistrict, Illinois State Geological Survey, Circular 604.

8 Bastin, E.S. (1931), The Fluorspar Deposits of Hardin and Pope Counties, Illinois, Illinois State Geological Survey, Bulletin 58.

9 Illinois State Geological Survey, Hicks Dome, Critical Minerals Research.

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