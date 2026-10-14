Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce surface sampling gold assay results from two recent exploration campaigns at its El Triunfo Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 75 kilometers east of the city of La Paz, Bolivia. The Project comprises the El Triunfo West Block (the "West Block"), where the highest gold values from the 2026 exploration program were obtained and the El Triunfo East Block (the "East Block"). On the West Block, mineralization outcrops at surface along an east-west structural trend with a strike length of 750 meters, and the East Block is interpreted to represent a possible continuation of this structural trend approximately 1.5 kilometers to the east; however, continuity of mineralization between the two blocks has not yet been confirmed.

2026 Sampling Highlights

A total of 37 samples were collected over two campaigns in February and July 2026. Sample TR-028 returned 12.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and sample TR-029 returned 2.58 g/t gold from quartz float in the southwestern sector of the West Block. Nearby bedrock exposures suggest that the source of the gold-bearing float may be local, although the specific bedrock source has not yet been identified.

Sample TR-022, collected from selected mine dump material from a prior artisanal mine working in the southern sector of the West Block, returned 2.78 g/t gold, over 100 g/t silver, over 1% lead, over 1% zinc and 0.17% copper.

Several additional anomalous gold sample values were found in the southern sector of the West Block, including 1.89 g/t gold in sample TR-017, 0.72 g/t gold in sample TR-014 and 0.57 g/t gold in sample TR-016.

Diamond drilling results on the West Block in the vicinity of the 2026 sampling locations included 98.9 meters grading 0.37 g/t gold, 22.71 g/t silver, 0.74% zinc and 0.58% lead from 13.0 meters downhole in drill hole TR-007, and 77.3 meters grading 0.31 g/t gold, 17.65 g/t silver, 0.57% zinc and 0.53% lead from 6.8 meters downhole in drill hole TR-008. Both TR-007 and TR-008 drill holes were drilled by Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant") in 2020.

The Company plans additional sampling on the West Block to establish the continuity, orientation and width of the mineralized structures and to locate the bedrock source of the high-grade float samples.

Conceptual El Triunfo West Block Starter Pit

In light of gold and silver prices above US$4,000 and US$60 per ounce, respectively, the Company is modeling a conceptual starter pit on the West Block measuring a strike length of approximately 274 meters, 105 meters wide, and at 20 meters deep. The proposed starter pit area demonstrated extensive near-surface gold mineralization supported by gold assays from 4 drill holes and 122 surface samples.

Table 1. Drill Intercepts Within the Area Under Evaluation, West Block

Drill hole Dip

(°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Higher-grade

interval TR-001 -60° 53.7 88.0 34.3 0.64 1.0 m at 2.20 g/t Au TR-002 -70° 10.7 91.8 81.1 0.30 3.58 m at 0.83 g/t Au TR-006 -70° 40.0 76.0 36.0 0.49 - TR-008 -70° 6.8 84.0 77.3 0.31 6.4 m at 1.60 g/t Au

Note: Intervals for drill holes TR-001 and TR-002, drilled by Solitario Resources between 2005 and 2007, were compiled by the Company from the historical Project database rather than taken from results published by Solitario Resources. The TR-001 interval is a gold-only interval and differs from the 94.2-meter polymetallic interval reported by Solitario Resources and described below. Results for drill holes TR-006 and TR-008 are as previously reported by Silver Elephant in its news release dated November 25, 2020. Reported lengths are downhole lengths and are not true widths. True widths are estimated at approximately 54% to 65% of reported lengths for drill holes TR-006 and TR-008 and are not known for drill holes TR-001 and TR-002.

As part of the starter pit modeling, the Company plans to rehabilitate existing tunnels where artisanal gold mining took place at the West Block. The aim is to extract mineralized materials in bulk from the tunnels for metallurgical testing. If the bulk sampling and metallurgical results are positive, the Company may undertake underground trial mining and evaluate the processing of mineralized material at regional toll milling facilities.





Figure 1. Plan view of the conceptual mineralization and drill hole traces, West Block, El Triunfo

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The desktop starter pit modeling is conceptual in nature. The Company has not estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves at the Project and has not completed a preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study. Additional drilling will be required to confirm the continuity of the near-surface mineralization and improve geological confidence, and there is no certainty that the internal studies will result in the definition of mineral resources or support a decision to develop a starter pit. The conceptual starter pit dimensions are preliminary and may change.

Regional Processing Capacity

Several third-party processing plants operate in the Departments of La Paz and Oruro, approximately 130 to 320 kilometers from the Project, and represent potential toll milling options for bulk sample material. These plants include carbon-in-pulp and leach circuits designed for gold recovery, as well as flotation circuits that are potentially suited to the silver, zinc and lead content of El Triunfo mineralization. The regional plants are summarized in Table 2.

Table 2. Regional Processing Capacity Near El Triunfo

Plant Location Distance Circuit Capacity Jacha Kollo (Grupo Minero Bonanza) La Paz 130 km Carbon-in-pulp

cyanidation,

desorption, refining 60 t/day Planta de Lixiviación de Viacha (Cooperativa Aurífera Asunción Totoral) La Paz 130 km Gold leach 100 t/day Colquiri (Corporación Minera de Bolivia) La Paz 220 km Gravity and differential

flotation, tin-zinc 2,000 t/day, plus

1,000 t/day existing Bonanza Oruro / Minandina Oruro 300 km Flotation, three ball mills,

two circuits 100 t/day; 40 t/day

leach circuit under

construction Ingenio Machacamarca (Corporación Minera de Bolivia) Oruro 320 km Flotation and gravity

concentration, tin 100 t/day

Note: Plant information has been compiled by the Company and has not been independently verified. Distances from the Project are approximate. The Company has not entered into any agreement with the operators of these plants, and the suitability of El Triunfo material for processing at any of these plants will depend on the results of metallurgical studies. There is no assurance that processing capacity will be available to the Company on acceptable terms or at all.

2026 Detailed Sampling Results

The first campaign, completed in February 2026, was focused primarily on the southern sector of the East Block, with additional reconnaissance and sampling in the southern part of the West Block. Fourteen samples, TR-001 through TR-014, were collected during this phase.

Guided by those results, the second campaign, completed in July 2026, was focused primarily on the southern sector of the West Block and extended farther into the southwestern sector of the West Block. Regional reconnaissance was also carried out in the northeastern part of the East Block. Twenty-three samples, TR-015 through TR-037, were collected during this phase.

Table 3. 2026 Sampling Results

Sample 2026 Campaign Sample type Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Sb (%) TR-028 July Float - 12.90 3.6 0.0015 0.0012 <0.0002 TR-022 July Selected mine dump material - 2.78 >100 >1.00 >1.00 0.0280 TR-029 July Float - 2.58 0.2 0.0010 0.0005 0.0002 TR-017 July Select - 1.89 1.9 0.0122 0.0075 0.0021 TR-014 February Select 2.0 0.72 7.7 0.0043 0.0271 >1.00 TR-016 July Select 0.05 0.57 49.8 0.2000 >1.00 0.0560 TR-021 July Select 0.20 0.38 11.6 0.0293 0.1150 0.0464 TR-015 July Select 0.70 0.37 1.4 0.0010 0.0011 0.0046 TR-020 July Select 0.10 0.32 14.2 0.0217 0.0121 0.0017 TR-001 February Select 0.02 0.27 0.2 0.0041 0.0011 0.0008 TR-018 July Select 0.07-0.10 0.26 5.2 0.0540 0.0966 0.0606 TR-032 July Float - 0.05 0.2 0.0012 0.0022 0.0003 TR-033 July Float - 0.04 0.3 0.0008 0.0004 <0.0002 TR-004 February Select <0.01 0.03 0.2 0.0034 0.0022 0.0003 TR-023 July Select - 0.02 1.2 0.1455 0.0080 0.0008 TR-025 July Chip channel 2.0 0.02 0.6 0.0080 0.0046 0.0084 TR-002 February Select 0.01-0.02 0.01 0.2 0.0068 0.0036 <0.0002 TR-003 February Select <0.02 0.01 <0.2 0.0046 0.0023 <0.0002 TR-005 February Chip channel 3.0 0.01 <0.2 0.0047 0.0016 0.0004 TR-006 February Select <0.01 0.01 <0.2 0.0036 0.0014 <0.0002 TR-007 February Chip channel 4.0 0.01 <0.2 0.0045 0.0011 0.0004 TR-008 February Chip channel 3.0 0.01 0.2 0.0076 0.0022 <0.0002 TR-009 February Chip channel 2.5 0.01 <0.2 0.0084 0.0026 <0.0002 TR-010 February Chip channel 3.0 0.01 0.2 0.0056 0.0014 0.0002 TR-011 February Select - 0.01 <0.2 0.0120 0.0020 <0.0002 TR-012 February Chip channel 3.0 0.01 <0.2 0.0062 0.0019 <0.0002 TR-013 February Select 0.02 0.01 8.5 0.0135 0.2720 0.0009 TR-027 July Chip channel 2.0 0.01 2.1 0.0214 0.0111 0.0022 TR-031 July Float - 0.01 0.2 0.0019 0.0014 <0.0002 TR-019 July Select - <0.01 <0.2 0.0016 0.0027 0.0008 TR-024 July Chip channel 1.0 <0.01 <0.2 0.0061 0.0013 <0.0002 TR-026 July Chip channel 2.0 <0.01 <0.2 0.0074 0.0021 0.0011 TR-030 July Float - <0.01 <0.2 0.0011 0.0004 <0.0002 TR-034 July Select - <0.01 <0.2 >1.00 0.0062 0.0112 TR-035 July Chip channel - <0.01 <0.2 0.0193 0.0005 0.0002 TR-036 July Chip channel - <0.01 <0.2 0.0083 0.0008 0.0002 TR-037 July Chip channel 2.0 <0.01 0.2 0.0110 0.0060 0.0004

Note: Select samples were collected from specific mineralized veins, structures or altered zones and are not necessarily representative of the full width or average grade of the mineralized structure. Float and mine dump samples do not represent in-situ widths. True widths of the mineralized structures have not been determined.

The sample locations and the distribution of the principal gold results are presented in Figure 2 below.





Figure 2. Location of 2026 exploration samples and gold assay results, El Triunfo

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Gold distribution across the 2026 sampling is heterogeneous, with anomalous values concentrated within specific quartz structures and fault zones. Channel samples collected across wider intervals generally returned lower gold values than selective samples taken directly from veins and structures, indicating that the higher gold values identified to date are associated with specific mineralized structures.

El Triunfo Project Summary

The El Triunfo Project covers 256 hectares in the Department of La Paz, Bolivia. The Project is accessible by road year-round and has access to power and water. CleanTech holds an option, assigned to it by Silver Elephant in 2025, to acquire a 100% interest in the Project.





Figure 3. El Triunfo Project Map

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The Project area is underlain principally by a Paleozoic sequence of quartzites, siltstones and shales of the Amutara Formation, affected by folding and faulting. Regional structural trends are predominantly northwest-southeast, while mineralized structures observed within the Project area also show an approximately east-west orientation. Mineralization observed in the field is associated with quartz veins and veinlets up to 1 meter in width, silicified zones and fault structures, locally accompanied by pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. In several areas the structures are partially covered by Quaternary and colluvial material, which limits the definition of their surface continuity and width.

Mineralized zones have been observed across widths of up to approximately 200 meters. The mineralized system may extend for over 2 kilometers along an east-west trend; however, the continuity of mineralization along this trend has not yet been confirmed.

A total of 13 drill holes have been completed on the Project: three by Solitario Resources between 2005 and 2007, five by Silver Elephant in 2020 and five, totaling 1,500 meters, by Silver Elephant in 2022. An induced polarization and resistivity survey completed in 2021 defined four principal geophysical anomalies, portions of which remain to be tested by drilling. The Project database contains 2,264 drill assay samples and 423 surface samples.

The West Block

The West Block hosts the principal known mineralization at El Triunfo. Mineralization is exposed at surface and has been identified over a strike extent of approximately 750 meters, with artisanal workings exposing mineralized structures along strike and down dip. Mineralization is hosted principally in altered black shales and occurs as quartz veins, veinlets and locally developed stockwork associated with fractures and faults, spatially associated with a regional anticlinal fold structure.

Solitario Resources drilled three holes on the West Block between 2005 and 2007, all of which intersected mineralization, including drill hole TR-001, which returned 94.2 meters grading 0.39 g/t gold, 21.8 g/t silver, 0.39% zinc and 0.65% lead, as reported in the Form 10-K filings of Solitario Resources with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Silver Elephant's 2020 drill program suggests continuity of east-west mineralization over a minimum strike length of approximately 225 meters, with the results also suggesting that mineralization may remain open below 100 meters depth and along strike to the east and west. Drill hole TR-007 intersected 98.9 meters grading 0.37 g/t gold, 22.71 g/t silver, 0.74% zinc and 0.58% lead from 13.0 meters downhole, including 48.9 meters grading 0.42 g/t gold, 35.49 g/t silver, 1.17% zinc and 0.83% lead. Drill hole TR-008 intersected 77.3 meters grading 0.31 g/t gold, 17.65 g/t silver, 0.57% zinc and 0.53% lead from 6.8 meters downhole, including 6.4 meters grading 1.60 g/t gold, 56.49 g/t silver, 1.66% zinc and 0.94% lead.

Drill holes TR-009 and TR-010, completed in 2022 at the eastern and western edges of the West Block, respectively, both intersected mineralization, suggesting that the mineralized system may extend beyond the previously tested area. Drill hole TR-009 intersected 247.0 meters grading 0.2 g/t gold, 8.1 g/t silver, 0.14% zinc and 0.17% lead from 3.0 meters downhole, including 14.0 meters grading 0.8 g/t gold, 65.0 g/t silver, 1.44% zinc and 1.74% lead. Drill hole TR-010 intersected 45.0 meters grading 0.3 g/t gold, 8.7 g/t silver, 0.40% zinc and 0.58% lead from 7.0 meters downhole, including 1.2 meters grading 2.4 g/t gold, 61.4 g/t silver, 2.98% zinc and 10.80% lead. Selected drill results from the West Block are presented in Table 4, and drill hole locations are shown in Figure 4.

Table 4. Selected Drill Results, West Block

Hole ID Dip

(°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Sb (%) TR004 -50° 14.0 15.0 1.0 0.24 18.85 0.21 0.65 0.0020



17.0 18.0 1.0 0.74 2.21 0.03 0.04 0.0002



71.0 74.0 3.0 1.11 5.01 0.00 0.00 0.1721 TR005 -70° 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.59 8.00 0.00 0.01 0.0336



122.0 124.0 2.0 0.50 2.29 0.01 0.02 0.0013 TR006 -70° 5.0 6.0 1.0 0.73 3.19 0.10 0.13 0.0005



20.0 21.0 1.0 0.15 11.10 0.35 0.29 0.0015



40.0 76.0 36.0 0.49 15.46 0.54 0.44 0.0008 incl.

58.0 72.0 14.0 0.48 20.23 0.76 0.66 0.0014



94.5 101.5 7.0 0.56 23.21 0.82 0.56 0.0025



106.5 107.4 0.8 0.32 12.70 0.25 0.01 0.0018



120.0 121.0 1.0 0.07 15.90 0.50 0.67 0.0013



142.8 143.3 0.5 0.60 0.43 0.00 0.00 0.0018



190.0 191.3 1.3 0.72 89.58 2.07 0.16 0.0102 TR007 -60° 13.0 111.9 98.9 0.37 22.71 0.74 0.58 0.0029 incl.

63.0 111.9 48.9 0.42 35.49 1.17 0.83 0.0050 TR007 -60° 118.5 119.5 1.0 0.03 4.55 0.17 0.53 0.0010



121.5 122.5 1.0 0.30 3.69 0.07 0.46 0.0046



125.5 126.3 0.8 0.56 3.18 0.09 0.03 0.0356



179.0 181.0 2.0 1.05 1.38 0.01 0.01 0.0027



185.6 186.2 0.6 0.44 5.69 0.02 0.01 0.0042



196.0 197.0 1.0 0.74 1.46 0.00 0.00 0.0014 TR008 -70° 6.8 84.0 77.3 0.31 17.65 0.57 0.53 0.0074 incl.

45.0 51.4 6.4 1.60 56.49 1.66 0.94 0.0061 TR008 -70° 138.1 139.1 1.0 0.71 0.90 0.01 0.00 0.0001



149.0 151.0 2.0 0.10 22.73 0.78 0.03 0.0008



156.0 157.0 1.0 0.74 1.33 0.02 0.01 0.0004



183.0 183.6 0.6 1.65 2.62 0.02 0.01 0.0002



231.6 232.6 1.0 0.41 4.50 0.00 0.00 0.0005



247.5 250.0 2.5 1.64 35.99 0.00 0.00 0.0007



257.0 258.0 1.0 0.78 2.15 0.00 0.00 0.0002

Note: Reported lengths are downhole lengths and are not true widths. True widths are estimated at approximately 54% to 65% of reported lengths for drill holes.





Figure 4. El Triunfo Drill Hole Locations

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The East Block (Discovery in 2022)

In 2022, Silver Elephant discovered the East Block, which is interpreted to extend the West Block structural trend, approximately 1.5 kilometers to the east and separated from the West Block by a fault.

It shares a similar lithological sequence, comparable alteration and mineralization, a correlative anticlinal structure and the same bounding fault systems as the West Block. Surface channel sampling on the East Block returned up to approximately 1.8 g/t gold, and the subsequent induced polarization survey completed in 2021 identified an intense and continuous anomaly.

Three widely spaced holes drilled on the East Block in 2022, TR-011, TR-012 and TR-013, all intersected mineralization. Drill hole TR-013 intersected 25.7 meters grading 0.32 g/t gold, 22.2 g/t silver, 0.48% zinc and 0.73% lead from 64.3 meters downhole, including 8.0 meters grading 0.76 g/t gold, 41.1 g/t silver, 0.98% zinc and 1.45% lead. Drill hole TR-011 intersected 47.0 meters grading 0.18 g/t gold, 12.9 g/t silver, 0.22% zinc and 0.31% lead from 195.0 meters downhole, including 1.0 meter grading 1.39 g/t gold, 75.0 g/t silver, 2.35% zinc and 1.82% lead. Drill hole TR-012 returned several discrete intervals, including 2.0 meters grading 1.54 g/t gold, 12.1 g/t silver, 0.76% zinc and 0.47% lead from 234.0 meters downhole.

With only three widely spaced holes completed across its strike extent, the East Block remains substantially underexplored and warrants further exploration to better define the extent and continuity of mineralization. Selected drill results from the East Block are presented in Table 5.

Table 5. Selected Drill Results, East Block

Hole ID Dip

(°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Sb (%) TR-011 -60° 2.0 300.1 298.1 0.06 2.84 0.05 0.06 0.0010 incl.

195.0 242.0 47.0 0.18 12.94 0.22 0.31 0.0037 And

197.0 201.0 4.0 0.34 45.95 0.78 1.16 0.0043 And

198.0 200.0 2.0 0.49 80.85 1.29 2.04 0.0075 And

210.0 214.0 4.0 0.42 16.63 0.44 0.50 0.0019 And

218.0 219.0 1.0 1.39 75.00 2.35 1.82 0.0135 And

229.0 230.0 1.0 0.10 99.70 0.02 1.41 0.1020 TR-012 -45° 164.0 164.5 0.5 1.04 61.40 0.84 1.87 0.0060



177.0 179.0 2.0 0.94 11.42 0.21 0.30 0.0010



184.0 187.5 3.5 0.32 21.65 0.28 0.67 0.0026



195.0 196.0 1.0 0.34 44.60 3.04 1.15 0.0044



201.0 203.0 2.0 1.50 18.80 0.32 0.52 0.0016



234.0 236.0 2.0 1.54 12.05 0.76 0.47 0.0096 TR-013 -45° 64.3 90.0 25.7 0.32 22.16 0.48 0.73 0.0293 incl.

64.3 65.0 0.7 0.52 18.45 0.72 0.54 0.0008 And

75.0 83.0 8.0 0.76 41.07 0.98 1.45 0.0037 And

84.0 86.6 2.6 0.13 70.32 0.68 1.72 0.0385 And

286.0 290.0 4.0 0.41 9.43 0.77 0.31 0.0227

Note: Reported lengths are downhole core lengths and are not true widths. True widths are estimated to range from approximately 45% to 78% of reported core lengths.

Sampling, Analysis and Quality Control

Samples were collected by a consulting geologist under the supervision of the Qualified Person and delivered to ALS Global's laboratory in Oruro, Bolivia. Gold was analyzed using method Au-AA25, and multi-element analyses were completed using method ME-ICP41. No over-limit analyses were performed; accordingly, results exceeding the upper detection limits of the analytical methods are reported as greater than those limits.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control program for 2026 sampling campaigns included the insertion of one certified reference material (standard) into the sample stream. No blanks or field duplicates were inserted by the Company. Laboratory internal quality control procedures were also applied.

As described in Silver Elephant's news releases dated November 25, 2020, April 4, 2022 and January 12, 2023, drill core samples from the 2020 and 2022 drill programs were prepared by ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia, and analyzed by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, with certified reference materials inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Carlos Zamora, a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) and a Certified Professional CPG since 2024, who is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent. Mr. Zamora is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Qualified Person has reviewed and verified the data disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical, and test data, and considers it to be reliable for the purposes of this disclosure. Data verification consisted of reviewing the original field sampling records, verifying sample locations and channel measurements, reviewing laboratory certificates, confirming analytical results against the original assay reports, and validating the compilation of the analytical database used in this news release. The Qualified Person also conducted site visits during the exploration program and directly supervised portions of the sampling activities. No independent check assays or umpire laboratory analyses have been completed on the channel samples to date, which the Qualified Person considers a limitation on the verification process.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada and holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Triunfo Gold Project in Bolivia.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words and phrases such as "believe," "may," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "potential," "target," "objective," and similar expressions, including the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work at the Project, including the timing, scope and objectives of follow-up mapping, trenching, channel sampling and prospecting; the potential to locate the bedrock source of the high-grade quartz float samples; the continuity, orientation and width of the mineralized structures; the exploration potential of the West Block and the East Block; the scope, timing and outcome of the Company's internal starter pit studies on the West Block, including the dimensions of the conceptual starter pit; the potential development of a starter pit; the planned access to mineralized veins through existing historical underground workings, the extraction of a bulk sample, the associated metallurgical studies and the potential toll milling of bulk sample material to assess metal recoveries; future drilling, including any infill drilling; future gold, silver, zinc and lead prices; and the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of personnel, contractors, consultants, equipment, permits, approvals, financing and other resources; access to the Project and weather conditions; the accuracy and reliability of historical drilling and sampling data, geological interpretations and technical data; the results of future exploration work and internal studies; the condition of, and the ability to safely access, the historical underground workings; the availability of third-party toll milling capacity on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to maintain its option to acquire the Project in good standing; future gold, silver, zinc and lead prices, market conditions and regulatory requirements; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Project. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, events or achievements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that surface sampling and historical drilling results are not representative of the mineralization at the Project or are not confirmed by future work; risks relating to the reliability of historical data that has not been independently verified; uncertainty as to whether the internal starter pit studies will be completed as contemplated or at all, or will result in the definition of mineral resources or mineral reserves or support a decision to develop a starter pit; risks relating to the condition, stability and safe rehabilitation of historical underground workings; uncertainty as to whether a bulk sample will be extracted as contemplated or at all, and whether metallurgical studies or toll milling will confirm acceptable metal recoveries; the availability of third-party toll milling capacity; risks relating to the Company's option to acquire the Project; permitting, regulatory, title and political risks in Bolivia; environmental, technical, operational and metallurgical risks; risks relating to community relations and access; availability and cost of labor, equipment, contractors and consultants; financing and capital market risks; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; weather and other conditions affecting site activities; changes in business plans, economic conditions or applicable laws; and the other risks described in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, events or results, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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