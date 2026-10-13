Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the sale of up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") are expected to subscribe for up to 4,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $400,000. The issuance of Units to the Insiders is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to "related-party transactions" under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be acquired by the participating Insiders nor the consideration to be paid by such Insiders are anticipated to exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction.

The Company may elect to pay finders' fees to certain eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on discovering, producing, and supplying critical mineral resources from within and to the United States. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates made by management at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.

U.S. Securities Law Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318708