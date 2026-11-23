

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen over the past several sessions, stocks have skyrocketed during trading on Monday. The major averages have all shown substantial moves back to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.



Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq is up 1,533.01 points or 6.8 percent at 24,150.75, the S&P 500 is up 344.48 points or 5 percent at 7,254.87 and the Dow is up 1,519.14 points or 3.2 percent at 49,666.47.



The rally on Wall Street comes as traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in seven months.



Nvidia (NVDA) has helped to lead the way back to the upside, with the AI giant soaring by 33.8 percent after ending last Friday's trading at its lowest closing level in over a year.



The spike by Nvidia comes after the company announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.



Nvidia said its Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Huang's candor and ability to lead the company.



Semiconductor stocks have subsequently shown a substantial move back to the upside, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking by 13.9 percent.



Considerable strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 10.7 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.



Gold networking and airline stocks are also seeing significant strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 5.1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi plunged by 3.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 2.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after skyrocketing in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.2 basis points at 4.944 percent.



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