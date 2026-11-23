Regulatory News:

N4 GROUP (ISIN code: FR001401BD72 Ticker symbol: ALN4), an integrated French family-owned group and a major player in fitness, sports nutrition, health and wellbeing, today announces its financial calendar for 2026-2027.

Publication of half-yearly revenue for 2026-2027: Tuesday 24 November 2026 (after market)

Publication of the 2026-2027 half-year results: Tuesday 26 January 2027 (after market)

The Company will announce its financial calendar in early 2027, specifying the dates for the publication of its 2026-2027 annual results and the holding of its Annual General Meeting.

About N4 GROUP

N4 GROUP is an integrated French family-owned group, positioned as a major player in the fitness, sports nutrition, health and wellness markets.

Originating with the creation of FitnessBoutique in 1999 in Voiron, the Group designs, develops, formulates and distributes a portfolio of 14 complementary brands covering a broad range of needs, from performance sports nutrition to fitness and health nutrition, as well as cardio and strength training equipment.

N4 GROUP operates an omnichannel model combining e-commerce, the FitnessBoutique network, pharmacies, parapharmacies, specialist retailers and mass retail. The Group also has an integrated industrial platform, N4 Labs, dedicated to R&D, formulation, quality, innovation and the industrialisation of nutrition products.

As of March 31, 2026, N4 GROUP had 161 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) and 115 FitnessBoutique points of sale, and generated revenue of €91.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 17%.

For more information: www.n4-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123095270/en/

Contacts:

N4 GROUP

Investor Relations

investisseurs@n4group.fr

Tel.: 04 76 07 38 19

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

n4group@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

n4group@newcap.eu

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94