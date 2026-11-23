Notice of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margin announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") will be held on 28 January 2027 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario, M5R 0V2. Copies of the formal notice of AGM and form of proxy will be made available on the on the Company's website at: https://www.ecooilandgas.com/investors/documents-circulars/

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Kathleen Beams

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, the Falkland Islands, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In the Falkland Islands, the Company holds a 35% Working Interest in the 1,126 km2 PL001 Licence in the offshore North Falkland Basin. In Namibia, following the completion of the farm-down to BP, the Company holds a 25% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 37.5% Working Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

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SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd-announces-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-1255682