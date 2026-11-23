

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that maintaining a regular sleep schedule may be more important for heart health than simply getting enough hours of sleep.



For the study, researchers analyzed Fitbit data and medical records from more than 10,000 American adults, with a median age of 53.



They found that people whose sleep patterns varied from night to night had a 20-23 percent higher risk of serious heart problems, including heart failure, heart attacks, heart muscle disease and certain types of stroke.



A 29-minute increase in night-to-night variation in sleep duration was also linked to a 24 percent higher risk of a serious heart event, including a 20 percent higher risk of heart failure and a 29 percent higher risk of heart muscle disease.



Although the study does not prove that irregular sleep causes heart problems, it highlights the importance of maintaining a consistent sleep routine.



'Our finding is surprising because we can see the dominance of regularity instead of quantity,' lead researcher Nguyen Minh Tuan Viet said. 'Adequate quantity of sleep had some protective effect, but lack of sleep did not have much harmful effect in the study.'



Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day may help protect heart health. However, further research is needed to establish whether improving sleep regularity can actually reduce the risk of heart disease.



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