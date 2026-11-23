

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flu cases across the United States are continuing to rise ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The CDC expects both flu-related hospital admissions and emergency room visits to increase during Thanksgiving week. It estimates that between 9,200 and 36,100 people could be hospitalized, while flu-related emergency room visits may account for 1.7% to 7.6% of all visits.



The CDC also reported two child deaths from flu in the past week. The agency further noted that this year's flu season has started earlier than usual.



States reporting the highest levels of flu activity include California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.



The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone aged six months and older, with a few medical exceptions.



While an early start to the flu season does not necessarily mean it will be more severe, doctors advise people to take precautions and get vaccinated to reduce their risk of infection, particularly ahead of the holiday season.



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