

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices have tumbled on Monday as the U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks to put off plans on Iran until January 1.



WTI Crude Oil for January delivery was last seen trading down by $3.43 (or 4.11%) at $79.98 per barrel.



Trump claimed that Iran launched the most attacking drones and missiles in a week this year but U.S. forces successfully intercepted all of them.



Trump accused the Democrats and Iran of doing everything possible to keep the oil prices high. Trump stated that he predicted that Iran will get aggressive following the Democrats' victory in the recent elections and claimed that that was already happening.



Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran will not tolerate the ongoing U.S. naval blockade and use all its tools to confront the U.S. aggression.



Responding to Baghaei, Trump counter-warned that if Iran tests the capabilities of U.S. naval forces, it will soon be sent to the bottom of the sea.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that indirect discussions between the U.S. and Iran are going on to secure a peaceful settlement. However, Trump expressed his frustration with Iran on the lack of progress.



Trump criticized Iranian negotiators as people who continue to talk all the time even though much of the talk is meaningless.



On Friday, Financial Times reported that senior officials in the U.S. and Israel are urging Trump to restart strikes on Iran, as the American military planners warn that their forces risk becoming overextended if the stalemate continues into the new year.



Reportedly, the U.S. Central Command has briefed American officials that the toll on forces from a sustained military build-up past the end of December could erode military readiness.



On Saturday, while speaking with Fox News, Trump reiterated that he wants a permanent deal with Iran.



Not changing his stance to give time until January 1, Trump remarked that he was inclined to resume the military strikes against Iran after the new year if the ongoing negotiations failed.



Last week, through separate interviews with several media outlets, Trump remarked that he has put off all plans on Iran until the new year and he is not in any rush to take a decision.



Though traders are split over Trump's reassurance as they are doubtful if he will stick to his timeline or change the plans suddenly, the message was enough to ease immediate war concerns.



With cautious optimism over the ongoing dialogue process, traders are anticipating a possible chance for an end to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.



According to the official figures from the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations centre, attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest monthly level in October since the US-Iran conflict began in late February.



Last week, in its November Oil Market Report, the International Energy Agency stated that the global oil market will return to surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026 as gulf exports recover faster than global demand.



The Paris-based energy agency now sees supply exceeding demand by 1.7 million barrels per day, lowered from its previous forecast of a 1.8 million bpd deficit.



According to Reuters, Libya's Sharara oil pipeline reopened, and crude is beginning to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.



Elsewhere in the Middle East, the conflict between the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and Houthi militants rages on, with Houthis announcing conducting an operation against Rabigh refinery, situated along Saudi Arabia's western Red Sea coastline.



The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 104.36, up by 0.56 (or 0.54%) today.



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