

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.788 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $2.061 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 50.3% to $14.547 billion from $9.679 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.788 Bln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $14.547 Bln vs. $9.679 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.30 To $ 1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 14.0 B To $ 14.6 B



Fiscal 2027 Full Year Outlook



HPE is raising its FY27 revenue growth outlook range to 27% to 35%, representing $59.4 billion to $63.1 billion in revenue and GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.68 to $3.98. The company is raising non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates to be in the range of $5.05 to $5.35



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