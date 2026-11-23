At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Dr Robert Wrixon, Managing Director of Nordic Resources (ASX: NNL), about the company's gold projects in central Finland. Topics: Kopsa: an interim resource of 1.52 Moz gold equivalent in a single, shallow, royalty-free pit shell - up 86% after about 10 km of drilling Grade & metallurgy: a near-surface higher-grade core and 88-90% gold recoveries across the grade range District scale: 1.93 Moz gold equivalent across Kopsa, the Kiimala Trend and Hirsikangas, plus a newly added fourth project Finland: low power costs, strong infrastructure and major gold M&A, including Agnico Eagle's purchase of Rupert Resources Team & catalysts: new director Graham Crew, about 13,000 m of drill results to come and further resource updates NordicResources NNL Gold Finland Kopsa RobertWrixon ASX CommodityTV Company overview: Nordic Resources Limited ? https://www.nordicresources.com ISIN: AU0000221244, WKN: A3DM73, FRA: GZ7.F More videos about Nordic Resources Limited ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/nordic-resources-limited/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/