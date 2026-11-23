

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $312.405 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $612.873 million, or $2.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $472.365 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.290 billion from $1.229 billion last year.



Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $312.405 Mln. vs. $612.873 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.290 Bln vs. $1.229 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.55 To $ 1.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.293 B To $ 1.298 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.24 To $ 6.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.100 B To $ 5.105 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News