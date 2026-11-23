

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved higher on Monday as investors parsed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that he may be inclined to order strikes against Iran after the new year if both the nations fail to reach an agreement by that time.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 104.32, up by 0.52 (or 0.50%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.090, up by 0.57%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.303, up by 0.37%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 158.974, down by 0.29%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.841, down by 0.23%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.436, down by 0.15%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.663, down by 0.15%.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, funds futures are pricing an implied probability of roughly 96.10% of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. Federal Reserve's Dec 8-9 meeting. The odds on a half-point hike currently stand at 3.90%.



Economists are awaiting the upcoming U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a key inflation gauge for the Fed that is due to be released on Wednesday, as a possible indicator for the interest rate trajectory ahead.



The S&P Global Flash Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 54.70 in November from 56.10 of the previous month, the lowest in four months and below expectations of 55.60. According to the flash estimate, the Manufacturing PMI eased to 54.50 in November from 54.90 in October.



The Composite PMI eased to 54.60 in November from 55.90 in October.



Yesterday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Fed might risk hurting the economy by overtightening its monetary policy in its need to combat inflation.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index decreased to 0.06 in October from 0.05 in September, suggesting a cooling in economic activity.



On Thursday, in separate interviews with Reuters, Fox News, and Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he will wait until 2027 on taking a decision on Iran.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump warned that he is inclined to order military strikes against Iran after the new year if both nations fail to reach an agreement.



Accusing Iranian negotiators of stalling the diplomatic process after the recent U.S. mid-term elections, Trump dismissed the ongoing diplomatic talks with Iran as meaningless. Appearing frustrated, Trump claimed that Iranians only talk all the time.



According to Fox News, in order to cut Iran's 'last financial lifeline', U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed sweeping new sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, overseas front companies, and financial operatives accused of moving billions of dollars through a global 'shadow banking' network that helps Iran connected to international trade.



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