Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (CSE: HYLQ) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its corporate name, effective December 1, 2026, from "HYLQ Strategy Corp." to "Tony G Corp." (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be changed to "TONY". The Company expects its issued and outstanding common shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on December 1, 2026.

A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that effective December 1, 2026, Mr. Antanas (Tony) Guoga has been appointed a director and the Chairman of the Company. Mr. Guoga is a prominent Lithuanian-Australian entrepreneur, poker player and former politician. In business, Tony founded PokerNews, which has become one of the largest poker media outlets globally, and launched TonyBet, an international betting platform that was acquired by Betsson. He also established the Blockchain Centre Vilnius, a hub for blockchain startups, and is a director and advisor to numerous crypto-related businesses. His academic background includes a degree in Accounting and Finance from RMIT University in Australia.

About the Company

HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) is a Canadian investment company focused on identifying and capitalizing on high-growth opportunities across emerging technologies and innovative industries. The Company seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, strategic investments, and active treasury management. HYLQ evaluates opportunities across digital assets, artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace, energy infrastructure, and other transformative sectors.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325296