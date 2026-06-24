Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy"), today announced that it has sold 54,461 HYPE tokens as part of its active treasury management strategy.

Today's sale generated gross proceeds of approximately US$3.36 million at an average sale price of US$61.76 per HYPE, representing an approximate 62% gain relative to the Company's average acquisition cost.

Including the Company's previously announced sale completed on June 16, 2026, the Company has now completed the monetization of its HYPE treasury position, selling approximately 104,461 HYPE tokens for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$7.04 million.

Based on the Company's average acquisition cost of approximately US$38.02 per HYPE, the transactions generated an approximate 77% return, resulting in realized gains of more than US$3.0 million.

The Board of Directors and management determined that realizing gains and increasing financial flexibility was in the best interests of shareholders at this stage of the investment cycle. The Company believes the successful execution of its Hyperliquid investment thesis demonstrates the Company's ability to identify, accumulate, and monetize high-conviction opportunities on behalf of shareholders.

The Company intends to evaluate a broad range of investment opportunities for the proceeds generated from the sale, including opportunities within digital assets, artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace, and energy infrastructure.

The Company will continue to assess market conditions and may opportunistically establish, increase, reduce, or exit investment positions from time to time as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

About the Company

HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) is a Canadian investment company focused on identifying and capitalizing on high-growth opportunities across emerging technologies and innovative industries. The Company seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, strategic investments, and active treasury management. HYLQ evaluates opportunities across digital assets, artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace, energy infrastructure, and other transformative sectors.

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This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the company's future investing plans and strategies, the growth of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and the Company's investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302636

Source: HYLQ Strategy Corp.