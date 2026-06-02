Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") is pleased to provide a crypto corporate treasury update.

HYPE Tokens

HYLQ currently holds 104,570.108 HYPE tokens acquired for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3,937,606.07, representing an average cost basis of approximately US$38.02 per HYPE token.

In addition, the Company currently has 93,560.521 HYPE tokens staked through Kinetiq's liquid staking infrastructure, generating an annualized yield of 2.2%, paid in HYPE tokens. Since initiating its staking strategy, HYLQ has earned 1,009.587 HYPE tokens in staking rewards.

As of the date of this release, HYLQ's total staked HYPE position, including accumulated rewards, totals 94,570.108 HYPE tokens.

Based on a hypothetical HYPE price of US$72.00, the Company's HYPE treasury and staking position would represent an implied value of approximately US$7.53 million and an unrealized appreciation of approximately 91.2% above aggregate acquisition cost1.

QONE Tokens

HYLQ currently holds 18,333,334 qONE tokens acquired through its strategic investment in qLABS, a Hyperliquid ecosystem infrastructure company focused on expanding decentralized trading and onchain financial applications. The Company acquired its qONE position at a purchase price of US$0.006 per token, representing an aggregate investment of approximately US$100,000.

Based on a hypothetical qONE token price of US$0.007, HYLQ's qONE treasury position would represent an implied value of approximately US$128,333, or an unrealized appreciation of approximately 28.3% above acquisition cost2.

About the Company

HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) is a Canadian investment company dedicated to building long-term shareholder value through strategic exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. HYLQ is focused on three main initiatives: 1) Accumulating $HYPE tokens, the native token of Hyperliquid; 2) Investing in companies within the Hyperliquid ecosystem; 3) Growing and incubating Hyperliquid-based businesses. HYLQ's goal is to give public market investors direct, institutional-grade access to Hyperliquid's growth. The company's mission is to be the leading public vehicle for exposure to Hyperliquid's next-generation digital asset infrastructure.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the company's future investing plans and strategies, the growth of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and the Company's investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company has implemented internal controls to mitigate risks related to theft, loss of access, and cyber threats. The Company is exposed to market risk due to price volatility, regulatory risk due to evolving legal frameworks, and additional risks associated with staking activities, including smart contract risk and potential protocol-related events. The Company's holdings include both volatile crypto assets (such as HYPE) and stablecoins (such as USDC). While HYPE is subject to market price volatility, USDC is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the U.S. dollar. Accordingly, price sensitivity for USDC is limited compared to other cryptocurrency assets, although it may still be subject to minor fluctuations and de-pegging risk.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/hyperliquid/

2 https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/qone/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299717

Source: HYLQ Strategy Corp.