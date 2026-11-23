

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), a provider of analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, on Monday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, supported by broad-based growth across its business segments. The company also issued fiscal 2027 and first-quarter guidance, citing continued business momentum.



Fourth-quarter net income rose to $451 million, or $1.59 per share, from $434 million, or $1.53 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income increased to $526 million, or $1.86 per share, from $452 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier. The latest non-GAAP results included a $20 million benefit from tariff refunds, equivalent to $0.07 per share.



Revenue for the quarter increased 9.6 percent to $2.04 billion from $1.86 billion last year. Core revenue growth was 8.3 percent.



Among business segments, Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group revenue grew 12 percent to $843 million. Agilent CrossLab Group revenue increased 6 percent to $799 million, while Applied Markets Group revenue rose 13 percent to $398 million.



For fiscal 2027, Agilent expects revenue of $8.00 billion to $8.15 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.73 to $6.86. First-quarter revenue is projected at $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.54 to $1.57.



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