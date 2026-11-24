

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbiVe (ABBV) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with nonsegmental vitiligo, the most common form of the autoimmune skin condition.



Vitiligo occurs when the body's immune system attacks pigment-producing cells in the skin, leading to patches of skin losing their colour. The condition affects millions of people and can have significant physical and emotional impacts. In the U.S., nearly 3 million adults are affected by the condition.



First Systemic Therapy Approved for Vitiligo



According to AbbVie, RINVOQ is the first and only FDA-approved systemic therapy for nonsegmental vitiligo in the U.S., meaning it works throughout the body rather than being applied only to affected areas of the skin.



The approval was supported by two Phase 3 studies, which showed that significantly more patients treated with RINVOQ achieved meaningful facial and total-body repigmentation compared with placebo after 48 weeks of treatment.



Improvements continued during the open-label extension period, with response rates increasing at Week 76.



Clinical Trial Results



In the Phase 3 Viti-Up studies, between 23% and 25% of patients receiving RINVOQ achieved at least 75% facial repigmentation at Week 48, compared with 6% to 7% of patients receiving placebo.



For total-body repigmentation, 19% to 21% of patients receiving RINVOQ achieved at least 50% improvement at Week 48, compared with 6% in both placebo groups.



At Week 76, facial repigmentation responses increased to 55% and 47% in the two studies, while total-body repigmentation responses reached 43% and 40%, respectively. These Week 76 results were based on observed cases and were descriptive in nature. Patients who initially received placebo switched to RINVOQ during the open-label extension period.



Additionally, 16% and 12% of patients receiving RINVOQ achieved at least 90% facial repgmentation in the two studies, compared with 2% and 3% of patients receiving placebo, respectively.



The safety profile was generally consistent with RINVOQ's previously approved uses, according to the company.



Expanding RINVOQ's Use



RINVOQ is an oral JAK inhibitor already approved for several inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis and Crohn's disease.



AbbVie said the approval provides a new treatment option for people living with nonsegmental vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disease that can progress unpredictably over time.



RINVOQ is administered orally at a dose of 15 mg once daily for nonsegmental vitiligo.



ABBV has traded between $190.75 and $302.93 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $288.45, up 0.75%.



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