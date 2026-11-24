Aspo Plc Investor news 24 November 2026 at 8.00 EET

Telko Capital Markets Day: Focus on growth and profitability

Telko's Capital Markets Day on 24 November 2026 will provide insight into Telko's Beyond strategy, with the target to achieve net sales of more than EUR 500 million and a comparable EBITA margin above 8% in 2030. As part of Aspo's planned partial demerger, Telko is preparing for its next chapter as a stand-alone listed company. In connection with the demerger, Aspo Plc would be renamed Telko Group Plc.

Management team in place

Telko's management team is in place to lead strategy execution. The team members bring broad professional backgrounds and extensive industry experience.

Telko's management team members are:

Rolf Jansson , CEO

, CEO Taru Uotila , SVP, Legal & Sustainability

, SVP, Legal & Sustainability Rickard Andersson , SVP, Essential Solutions

, SVP, Essential Solutions Petteri Martikainen , SVP, Advanced Materials

, SVP, Advanced Materials Jani Vahala , CFO

, CFO Hanna Ruuttunen, SVP, People & Culture

The newest member of the management team is Hanna Ruuttunen, SVP, People & Culture. She brings more than 20 years of experience in HR, business leadership and organizational development, most recently serving as HR Director and Business Director at Remeo Group.

Telko Beyond: growth and profitability

"Our growth strategy combines targeted organic investments and selective acquisitions. We aim to build on our positions in specialty chemicals and value-added services, which already today represent approximately 70% of our net sales, while acquisitions will extend our offering and geographic reach. Our team of experts and continuous ambition for a high-performance culture are central to turning growth into long-term value in the future. We aim to reduce the Group costs by approximately one million euros next year, compared to 3.8 million (LTM, Q3 2026)," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Telko.

Telko's annual net sales are approximately EUR 300 million (LTM, Q3 2026). The growth plan is built on around EUR 50 million in organic growth and EUR 150 million in growth from acquisitions. These support Telko's target to exceed EUR 500 million in net sales in 2030.

Telko's EBITA margin is approximately 6.7% (LTM, Q3 2026), including Group costs. Further improvement is sought through business mix, pricing and margin management, operational efficiency and synergies. As a result of previous acquisitions by Telko, the EBITA margin of acquired companies has improved by approximately 1.5 percentage points within two years of the acquisition.

During the second and third quarter of 2026, Telko's profitability development was supported by EUR 2.5-3.0 million due to increasing oil prices, as old inventory could be sold at higher market prices, in volume products.

Sustainability supporting the growth agenda

Telko aims to be a leader in sustainability in its industry by helping customers find more sustainable alternative solutions, reducing emissions from its own operations and working with suppliers to reduce emissions across the value chain. Telko's new sustainability targets for 2036 are to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 70% and Scope 3 emissions by 40% and to triple sales of recycled and bio-based materials (polymers). All targets are set against the 2024 baseline.

Financial targets

Telko Group's previously announced financial targets and dividend policy, which become effective upon possible completion of the demerger, are:

Net sales more than EUR 500 million in 2030

Comparable EBITA margin above 8% in 2030

Return on equity above 20%

Net debt to comparable EBITDA below 2.5x

The goal is to annually distribute approximately 30% of profit for the period in dividends

Join Telko's Capital Markets Day

The Capital Markets Day will take place on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, from 9.30 to 12.00 EET. Register for the online event.

ESL Shipping's Capital Markets Day will take place in the afternoon on the same day.

Presentation materials and a recording will be available after the event via Aspo's CMD page.

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc & Telko, tel. +358 400 600 264

Read more about Aspo's planned partial demerger

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.