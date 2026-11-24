Lochem, 24 November 2026

Capital Markets Day 2026

Today, at its Capital Markets Day (CMD), ForFarmers presents its strategic priorities under its 2030 strategy as well as updated financial guidance. The company will elaborate on its activities and current developments in the different countries, with a special focus on Poland where a new joint venture with KPS Food Group (KPS) was formed. Next to this also the sustainability strategy will be discussed.

Highlights

ForFarmers will continue to build on its strategic framework with a clear focus on defined growth drivers including capturing growth in Poland's expanding market and strengthening our role in the value chain.

Financial guidance towards 2030: A minimum ROACE 1 level of 15% coming from a 10% guidance in the previous years. Dividend per share (DPS) to grow to €0.50 in 2030.

Underlying EBIT, excluding KPS, for FY 2026 is expected to come in above €100 million.

ForFarmers Polska (the new joint venture in Poland with KPS and Tasomix) will contribute to ForFarmers' results from 1 October 2026 onwards and will immediately be DPS accretive.

[1] ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by average capital employed over the same period.

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: "With volume growth of 18% and more than doubling our underlying EBIT from 2022 to 2025 we are delivering on our strategy. Going forward, our ambition is to continue to deliver consistent EBIT growth by gaining market share in the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Germany through autonomous growth and M&A, while capitalising on opportunities in growing markets such as Poland. We aim to grow the dividend per share to €0.50 in 2030, an increase of 67% compared to our 2025 dividend. We are confident that we can successfully execute our growth strategy in the current market circumstances. We expect our FY 2026 underlying EBIT, excluding KPS, to come in above €100 million, thereby exceeding the exceptionally strong results in FY 2025. This achievement would not have been possible without the continued dedication and commitment of our employees. Together we will continue to do what we do best, deliver good feed at competitive prices and support our farmers towards a sustainable future."

Live webcast and presentations

Today's Capital Markets Day begins at 09:30 CET. Click here to join the live webcast. As of tomorrow, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website. The presentations will be available on the ForFarmers' website.

Download the full press release from the website or via the link at the bottom of this post.

For further information:

ForFarmers, Floor van Maaren: floor.vanmaaren@forfarmers.eu or +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Profile ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a leading player in Europe, offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming and with annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed. With its mission statement 'For the Future of Farming', ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (where the head office is located), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs around 3,000 people and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 - info@forfarmers.eu - www.forfarmersgroup.eu

Financial calendar

18 February 2027: Publication FY 2026 results and annual report

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that relate, among other things, to ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as 'intends', 'expects', 'takes into account', 'aims at', 'has the plan', 'estimates' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.

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