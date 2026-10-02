ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers and KPS Food Group joint venture in Poland completed

Press release

Lochem, 2 October 2026

ForFarmers and KPS Food Group joint venture in Poland completed

ForFarmers and KPS Food Group have completed the formation of the joint venture ForFarmers Polska, which was announced on 12 February 2026. All conditions for this transaction have been met, including approval from the shareholders and the local competition authority.

With the completion of the transaction, the operations of Tasomix and KPS will be brought together under ForFarmers Polska. ForFarmers holds a majority stake of 50.5 per cent in the joint venture and will consolidate it in full. The founders of Tasomix and KPS will remain minority shareholders in the joint venture.

The partnership strengthens ForFarmers' position in the growing Polish poultry market and represents an important step in the further integration of the agricultural value chain. The combination of Tasomix's feed expertise and KPS's strong position in poultry production, processing and marketing creates a powerful, integrated organisation that is well positioned for further growth.

The transaction completed today relates to the main joint venture, concerning the activities of KPS and Tasomix. In addition, a second, separate, joint venture forms part of the overall agreement. This joint venture focuses on specific sales activities and contracts and is expected to be completed over the coming months.

Capital Market Day

During the Capital Market Day taking place on 24 November 2026, ForFarmers Polska and KPS Food Group will be discussed in more detail.

This press release contains information that constitutes inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to editors / For further information:

Floor van Maaren, +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Company profile ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. ("ForFarmers") is a company offering complete feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. Through its mission, "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to building a future-proof farming sector and supporting the further sustainability of agriculture. Our objective is clear: to contribute to profitable farm businesses and a robust long-term earning model. We do this by leading with knowledge, advice, support and products at farm level. Close to farmers, solution-oriented and with an open view of the future. The result is a contribution to affordable and sustainable food production, For the Future of Farming.

With annual feed volumes of approximately 9 million tonnes, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs approximately 2,700 people. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V.

P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, the Netherlands

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00

E: info@forfarmers.eu

W: www.forfarmersgroup.eu



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as 'intends', 'expects', 'takes into account', 'aims at', 'has the plan', 'estimates' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.