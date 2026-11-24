Seed investment in Scialytics extends Cosmo's real-time AI strategy into AI-assisted surgery. Scialytics' first application, for gallbladder surgery, is in development.

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Cosmo N.V. (SIX: CMHC) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced a minority investment in Scialytics SAS ("Scialytics"). Scialytics is a company based in Strasbourg (France) developing artificial intelligence (AI) software that analyses video from minimally invasive ("keyhole") surgery to support surgical teams during operations. Cosmo is the lead investor in Scialytics' recently closed seed financing round and will hold a 23% stake. The investment takes Cosmo's experience in real-time AI into the operating room, one of the largest and most underserved opportunities in medical AI. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

What Scialytics Does

Scialytics is a spinoff of IHU Strasbourg, founded in September 2025 by surgeons and computer scientists from the CAMMA research team at the University of Strasbourg and IHU Strasbourg, which has spent about a decade developing AI that analyses surgical video. Scialytics' software is designed to support surgical teams at critical moments during an operation and to help them review and learn from their cases afterwards. Its ambition spans laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

First Application: Gallbladder Removal

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy, the keyhole removal of the gallbladder, is one of the most common general surgery operations, performed 750,000 to 1 million times a year in the US alone.1 Although routine, it carries a rare but serious risk of bile duct injury, reported in about 0.3-1.5% of procedures,2 with an estimated cost to the US healthcare system of more than USD 1 billion a year.3

Medical guidelines recommend that surgeons establish the so called "Critical View of Safety", a check in which the anatomy is clearly identified before any structure is cut.1 Video-based studies have found it is achieved in only about 10% of procedures.4 Scialytics' first application is designed to help surgical teams consistently perform this and other key safety steps. These figures describe the clinical problem; they are not claims about the effect of Scialytics' technology, which is in development.

Development Status and Next Steps

IHU Strasbourg has successfully completed a first-in-human study of a prototype of the technology now licensed to Scialytics. The study was designed to evaluate safety; results will be submitted for a peer-reviewed, scientific publication. Scialytics' medical devices are currently in development and therefore not yet available for clinical use.

Scialytics plans to seek regulatory clearance in Europe and the United States. The seed financing will support the growth of its engineering, clinical and regulatory teams, clinical evidence generation, preparation for market entry and expansion into additional procedures.

Strategic Rationale for Cosmo

Cosmo is a pioneer of real-time AI in clinical practice. The minority investment brings together Scialytics' expertise in surgical video analysis and Cosmo's experience in real-time medical AI. It supports "Vision 2030", the strategy Cosmo presented at its 2025 Investor Day, which centres on building a portfolio of differentiated, AI-driven healthcare technologies, and reflects Cosmo's disciplined approach to capital: a focused minority position in an early-stage company that gives Cosmo exposure to surgical AI.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, said: "The operating room is the next frontier for medical AI, and one of the largest and most underserved opportunities. Scialytics is exactly the team we want to back: world-class science-built side by side with surgeons, focused on a problem that matters to every patient on the table."

Deepak Alapatt, co-founder and CEO of Scialytics, said: "Surgery is conservative for good reason: lives are at stake. Any new technology has to earn its place in the operating room. The immediate opportunity with AI is not to replace surgical judgment, but to strengthen it, helping teams apply the best available practices more consistently."

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company at the forefront of artificial intelligence in medicine. A pioneer of real-time AI in clinical practice, Cosmo also has businesses in dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose, Building Health Confidence, our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

About Scialytics

Scialytics SAS is a medical technology company based in Strasbourg, France, and a spinoff of IHU Strasbourg. Founded by surgeons and computer scientists from the CAMMA research team, it develops AI software designed to analyse video from minimally invasive surgery to help surgical teams apply safety practices consistently and learn from their cases. Its medical devices are in development and are not available for clinical use. For more information, visit www.scialytics.io.

Financial Calendar

Berenberg European Conference, Windsor UK, 30 November - 3 December 2026

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information, including statements regarding Cosmo's investment in Scialytics, the development, clinical evaluation and regulatory clearance of Scialytics' products, and Cosmo's strategy and growth objectives. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including, without limitation, the outcome of clinical studies, interactions with and determinations by regulatory authorities, reliance on third-party partners, and other factors described in Cosmo's publicly available filings and reports. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Cosmo assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

References

1. Brunt et al. Multi-society practice guideline on safe cholecystectomy (SAGES, EAES, AHPBA, IHPBA, SSAT). 2020.

2. Pucher et al. Surg Endosc. 2018.

3. Berci et al. Surg Endosc. 2013.

4. Korndorffer et al. Ann Surg. 2020.

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