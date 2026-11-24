New global study shows 39% of leaders surveyed believe their industry is entering an urgent race to adopt autonomy

Cross-sector study shows 24% of companies report high or full autonomy today, while 61% expect to do so within a decade

A worrying awareness gap highlights the need for greater education on autonomy, with just 22% of industry leaders identifying a lack of trusted measurement and precision data as a barrier to adoption

The race towards industrial autonomy is accelerating, but new research from Hexagon, the global leader in measurement technologies, raises questionsabout whether businesses are ready to deliver on their ambitions.

Nearly four in ten (39%) leaders believe their industry is entering an urgent race towards autonomy, with 35% saying it will be the biggest driver of competitive advantage over the next decade. This finding is part of Hexagon's research surveying 3,600 operational technology decision-makers and senior leaders across six major markets on autonomy ambitions and operational readiness.

This race reflects the ambitious expectations leaders have for industrial autonomy: while just 24% of respondents say their companies have reached high or full autonomy today, 61% expect to reach those levels within the next decade.

Leaders also expect an average of half (50%) of operational decisions will be made autonomously within the same period.

Leaders confident in progress, despite uneven adoption

Alongside these aspirations, confidence in autonomy is high as seven in ten (70%) believe their industry is ahead of others in adopting autonomous technologies.

Yet adoption varies significantly by market: 16% of UK respondents say their companies are operating at high or full autonomy, but this figure nearly doubles in China (29%) the lowest and highest levels reported in the study.

Gen AI hype risks distracting from delivery

Against this backdrop of pressure, businesses also face other distractions: four in ten (40%) respondents believe the hype around generative AI is distracting companies from investing in operational autonomy. This raises concerns that businesses could lose ground to competitors by chasing the latest AI trends rather than putting autonomous technologies into practice.

But questions remain over whether businesses understand what it takes to deliver industrial autonomy. Just 22% cite a lack of trusted measurement or precision data as a barrier to adoption.

In addition, only 7% believe that overlooking measurement and positioning will make truly autonomous systems difficult to achieve. Yet these fundamentals are essential: autonomous machines need to know precisely where they are, what surrounds them, and how their environment is changing to make decisions and act safely.

Burkhard Boeckem, Chief Technology Officer of Hexagon, said"Industry has ambitious plans for autonomous technologies, but having those ambitions is one thing. Businesses also need to be ready to deliver on them, with the right foundations in place to ensure machines can perform tasks safely, accurately, and reliably.

"There's a risk that excitement around generative AI and AI agents overshadows what's needed to deliver industrial autonomy. While these technologies can help businesses analyse information and automate certain tasks, industrial autonomy depends on accurate real-world data, measurement, and positioning. Without these, autonomous technologies cannot truly understand their surroundings and adapt to changing conditions. Businesses risk delayed deployments, avoidable rework, and losing ground to competitors if they discover these gaps too late."

High trust raises the stakes for delivery

Finally, trust in autonomous technologies is already high. Nearly a third (30%) would trust an autonomous solution over a person for day-to-day decisions, while 85% trust autonomous systems in safety-critical operations. Yet, as businesses place greater trust in autonomous technologies, ensuring they can operate reliably in real-world settings becomes increasingly important.

Mike Wilson, Chief Automation Officer at Manufacturing Technology Centre, added: "There's a great deal of excitement about what AI and autonomous technologies could do for industry, but translating that potential into meaningful results requires a clear understanding of how these technologies can work in practice. The challenge is identifying where automation genuinely adds value, rather than introducing technology for its own sake.

"In manufacturing, for example, a system has to work reliably day in, day out, alongside people, equipment, and processes that don't always behave as expected. That takes good data, accurate information about what's happening on the factory floor, and careful implementation. The businesses that make real progress will be those that start with a clear problem, prove the technology works, and build from there."

Read further Hexagon's Autonomy Unlocked: Foundations for an Autonomous Future findings here.

Methodology:

The Hexagon Autonomy Unlocked study surveyed 3,600 operational technology (OT) decision-makers and senior leaders, including C-suite executives, across the UK, USA, India, France, Germany, and China. The research covered six industries: General Manufacturing, Construction, Agriculture, Aerospace Defence, Automotive, and Mining, with 100 respondents per industry in each country.

The survey was conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Hexagon in August 2026.

Levels of autonomy:

For this research, respondents assessed their company's autonomous solutions maturity against six levels. This is self-reported, not an independent technical assessment. The definitions below were provided to respondents and are retained unchanged.

Level 0 - Human controlled: People make all decisions and complete all tasks. There is no automation

- Human controlled: People make all decisions and complete all tasks. There is no automation Level 1 - Operator assistance: People complete individual tasks with information, guidance, or recommendations from technology

- Operator assistance: People complete individual tasks with information, guidance, or recommendations from technology Level 2 - Partial automation: Predictable, repeatable tasks are automated, with people monitoring results and handling problems

- Partial automation: Predictable, repeatable tasks are automated, with people monitoring results and handling problems Level 3 - Conditional autonomy: Multi-step processes are managed within set limits, using AI agents where appropriate. People step in when needed

- Conditional autonomy: Multi-step processes are managed within set limits, using AI agents where appropriate. People step in when needed Level 4 - High autonomy: Complex, specialist workflows are managed independently, often using AI agents, within a defined area

- High autonomy: Complex, specialist workflows are managed independently, often using AI agents, within a defined area Level 5 - Full autonomy: End-to-end operations are coordinated independently across functions through connected systems and AI agents

- Full autonomy: End-to-end operations are coordinated independently across functions through connected systems and AI agents Don't know - this was also included as an option

About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world's most vital industries. From aerospace defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing, to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 17,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.7bn EUR.

Learn more at hexagon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123614356/en/

Contacts:

Carla Gutierrez, Senior Director, Communications, media@hexagon.com

Lena Spicer, Account Director, MikeWorldWide, lspicer@mww.com