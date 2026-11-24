Experian Cashflow Data Bureau provides access to more than 100 million consumer-permissioned records, alongside 1 billion credit bureau records

Breadth and coverage of datasets empowers lenders to see the most complete view of consumers' affordability available in the UK

Cashflow insights paired with credit data can help lenders increase their approvals by a third for customers who would otherwise be rejected

Announcement follows the launch of the enhanced Experian Boost, which gives consumers a new way to share their financial information instantly

Experian today unveils Cashflow Data Bureau in the UK. By leveraging real-time income, spending, and employment data, alongside trusted credit information, Cashflow Data Bureau will transform how lenders assess affordability, verify income and understand the full context of their customers' financial circumstances.

Built on Experian's decades of expertise in credit and analytics, Cashflow Data Bureau represents the next evolution in consumer-permissioned data. It provides access to more than 100 million consumer-permissioned records from sources including payroll, HMRC, rental payments, and Open Banking data. Alongside the 1 billion records held on the Experian Credit Bureau, it will offer the most complete view of a customer's affordability available in the UK market.

Delivered through a single ecosystem that combines bureau-level governance with consumer-permissioned data, the Cashflow Data Bureau can be deployed across all lending and decisioning solutions. This will help lenders make faster, more informed decisions while broadening access to financial services.

Malin Holmberg, CEO, Experian UK&I, said: "Experian bureau data has been the foundation on which the UK credit economy has been built, helping lenders understand their customers' financial behaviour. The launch of Cashflow Data Bureau adds an entirely new dimension and layer of understanding.

"Alongside our existing bureau, we're giving lenders access to a trusted, scalable and reusable source of consumer-permissioned information that provides the full context of someone's financial position. It's a major step towards a future where lending decisions are more predictive, more inclusive, and more reflective of customers' real financial lives something that only Experian's commitment to innovation can deliver."

By using the additional information from Cashflow Data Bureau, lenders can approve around a third more marginal customers who would otherwise be rejected or referred for manual review.

Users of Cashflow Data Bureau will be able to access the following services and features:

Four consumer-permissioned data sources, delivered through Experian Verify: Open Banking, HMRC, payroll and rental data are captured automatically through Experian Verify, providing lenders with a real-time view of a consumer's current financial position

Open Banking, HMRC, payroll and rental data are captured automatically through Experian Verify, providing lenders with a real-time view of a consumer's current financial position Bureau-grade data processing: Governed and permission-controlled data is matched to the correct consumer, continuously refreshed, and converted into decision-ready attributes rather than just raw data

Governed and permission-controlled data is matched to the correct consumer, continuously refreshed, and converted into decision-ready attributes rather than just raw data Full integration: Fully integrated with Experian's suite of existing products and services

Fully integrated with Experian's suite of existing products and services Single customer view: Creates a unified view of a customer across multiple financial data sources

One of the data foundations of Cashflow Data Bureau is the enhanced Experian Boost service, which launched earlier this month. By securely connecting their bank account, consumers can now instantly see how everyday financial behaviours, including rent payments, Buy Now Pay Later commitments, household bills and account conduct, may influence their financial profile before applying for products such as loans, credit cards, car finance and mortgages.

Users also receive personalised insights explaining what may be helping their financial profile, what may be holding it back and actions they can take to strengthen their eligibility over time. Experian Boost also supports millions of UK tenants, allowing them to add their rental payments directly to their credit report for the first time, meaning they could improve their credit score and unlock greater access to credit.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,400 people across 33 countries as of 30 September 2026. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Robert Goodman, Senior Media Relations Manager, Experian UK&I

Tel: +44 7989 398 498 Email: Robert.Goodman@Experian.com