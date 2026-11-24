

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L), a retailer of home improvement products and services, Tuesday in its trading update, said that its third quarter like-for-like sales improved compared to the same period last year, driven by higher customer transactions.



Further, the company updated its adjusted pre-tax profit outlook for fiscal 2026-27.



Group sales edged 0.2 percent to £3,257 million with like-for-like sales up by 0.8 percent from last year, reflecting performance led by Screwfix, Poland and Iberia and underpinned by solid broad-based core category performance across banners.



The retailer also opened seven stores.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects adjusted pre-tax profit to be in the range of approximately £610 million-£640 million compared to the previous guidance of £595 million-£635 million.



On Monday, shares closed at 389.50 pence, up 2.66% on the London Stock Exchange.



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