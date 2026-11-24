Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)'s ("Ericsson") Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2026 authorized the company to transfer no more than 3,500,000 Class B shares on a stock exchange to cover certain payments, mainly social security payments, which may occur in relation to the long-term variable compensation programs LTV I 2023, LTV II 2023 and LTV 2024. Ericsson has decided to utilize this authorization for LTV I and II 2023.

The transfer of these shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including November 30, 2026, up to the Annual General Meeting 2027, at a price within the price interval registered from time to time.

Ericsson's current holding of treasury stock amounts to 132,915,894 Class B shares. The maximum number of shares that may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm pursuant to the decision to utilize the authorization is 3,500,000 Class B shares.

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E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

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Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations

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E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

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Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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