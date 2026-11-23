Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announces that its partner, Productos Medix, S.A. de C.V. (Medix), has decided to discontinue development of tesofensine in Mexico and Argentina and that the companies have agreed to end their collaboration. Following Medix's decision, Saniona has decided to remove tesofensine and Tesomet from its pipeline. The decision does not affect Saniona's ongoing development programs, strategic collaborations or financial position.

Medix completed a Phase 3 study of tesofensine that showed clinically meaningful weight loss and submitted an application to the Mexican regulatory authority, COFEPRIS, for approval of tesofensine for the treatment of adults with obesity. In February 2023, a COFEPRIS technical committee issued a favorable, non-binding opinion.

Following its final review, COFEPRIS requested an additional Phase 3 study. Medix concluded that conducting the additional study would not be commercially viable and has now decided to discontinue development in both markets.

Separately, Saniona has evaluated the partnering prospects for Tesomet, a combination of tesofensine and metoprolol. Given the limited partnering interest and Saniona's strategic focus on its neurology and psychiatry pipeline, the company has decided to remove tesofensine as well as Tesomet from its pipeline.

"We thank Medix for its work over many years to advance tesofensine through Phase 3, and we recognize the disappointment this outcome may cause among shareholders," said Thomas Feldthus, CEO of Saniona. "Tesofensine and Tesomet are legacy programs that were important to Saniona earlier in its development. Saniona has evolved significantly in recent years. Today, our investment case is centered on our proprietary neurology and psychiatry pipeline, led by SAN2668 and SAN2465, and supported by strategic partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies."

Saniona is developing SAN2668 for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. SAN2668 has completed its Phase 1 enabling development activities, while SAN2465 recently received FDA clearance to initiate Phase 1 clinical development.

Saniona's partnered programs with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and AstronauTx continue to advance. Together, these collaborations have generated USD 75 million in cash proceeds for Saniona and provide for up to USD 1.75 billion in potential milestone payments, plus royalties. Saniona also continues to advance its ion channel discovery platform and ongoing research programs, including collaborations with Cephagenix and Boehringer Ingelheim.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2668 for pediatric epilepsy syndromes and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy and Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, Cephagenix and AstronauTx, which holds worldwide rights to ATX0926. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-23 19:05 CET.