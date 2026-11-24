

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's composite leading index decreased in September after improving in the prior month, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.



The composite leading index decreased 0.3 percent month-on-month to 119.3 in September from 119.6 in August.



Four out of the seven available component time series weakened, while the remaining three improved. The decline in the headline index was mainly due to a decrease in the number of residential building plans approved and a deceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate in the real M1 money supply.



The coincident indicator came in at 94.1 in August versus 94.5 in July, reflecting decreases in the industrial production index and utilization of production capacity in the manufacturing sector.



The lagging business cycle indicator, on the other hand, went up from 106.2 to 107.2.



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