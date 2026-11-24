

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, with technology shares rallying as Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia helped to remove a key level of uncertainty from the AI trade.



Additionally, falling energy prices eased inflation fears ahead of key U.S PCE inflation data due this week.



The U.S. dollar hovered near a 20-month high against a basket of currencies and Treasury yields showed mixed movements depending on maturity, while gold slipped 0.3 percent to $3,624 an ounce after climbing 2.7 percent in the previous session.



Amid revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade, traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December 2026 meeting.



The odds of a supersized 50-basis-point increase currently stands at around 5 percent. Today's U.S. consumer confidence data along with Wednesday's PCE Index data may provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026.



Brent crude futures fell below $89 a barrel, hitting a three-month low due to increased Middle Eastern supplies and signs of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.



Media reports suggested that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubia have met separately with Qatar's prime minister regarding potential negotiations with Tehran.



The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned over two dozen entities, targeting across the financial, energy and commercial sectors to break Tehran's shadow banking network.



Iran vowed to use all available capabilities to counter the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions.



China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.27 percent to 3,548.37 after authorities unveiled new market-support measures. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.73 percent lower at 22,219.65, reversing early gains.



Japanese markets surged as traders retuned from a local holiday. The Nikkei average jumped 3.91 percent to 58,644.63, driven by a powerful rally in technology shares. The broader Topix index settled 2.47 percent higher at 3,764.88.



SoftBank gained 4.7 percent, Advantest soared 12.5 percent, Tokyo Electron climbed 7.7 percent and Kioxia Holdings jumped 10 percent amid eased uncertainty over chip demand and AI investments.



Seoul stocks recovered from a two-day rout, boosted by an overnight surge across the U.S. AI supply chain. The Kospi index soared 6.32 percent to 5,006.03, reclaiming the psychologically important 5,000-point mark for the first time in three sessions.



Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square climbed 5-7 percent amid the easing of uncertainty over Nvidia's leadership.



Australian markets rallied after a Wall Street rally and a bounce in precious metals.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.82 percent to 8,726.40, snapping its eight-day losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.86 percent higher at 8,832.60.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index surged 1.75 percent to 13,970.38 after a survey showed New Zealand businesses expect annual inflation of 3.06 percent a year ahead on average.



U.S. stocks soared overnight after Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its chief executive following pressure from President Trump, sparking a sharp reversal of last week's AI rout.



Market sentiment was also supported by falling energy prices after Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1, although he warned that military action could resume if negotiations fail.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.5 percent after last week's 10 percent drop. Nvidia shares posted a historic 31.5 percent gain, marking their largest daily percentage increase in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in market value.



The S&P 500 surged 4.7 percent, scoring its largest daily percentage gain since April 9, 2025. The narrower Dow rose 3 percent.



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