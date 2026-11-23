RINVOQ is the first and only FDA-approved targeted systemic therapy for nonsegmental vitiligo (NSV), offering a new option for people living with this chronic autoimmune disease

In Phase 3 studies, RINVOQ demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints of total body (T-VASI 50) and facial repigmentation (F-VASI 75) from baseline versus placebo at week 48 1 with response rates increasing in the open-label extension (OLE) period at week 76 3

NSV is an unpredictable systemic autoimmune disease; RINVOQ targets an immune pathway throughout the body that may help achieve key goals of vitiligo management

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with nonsegmental vitiligo (NSV), the most common form of vitiligo, often characterized by symmetrical patches of depigmented skin.1,2 RINVOQ, an oral JAK inhibitor, is the first and only FDA-approved systemic therapy for NSV in the U.S.

Experience the full interactive multimedia news release here: https://www.multivu.com/abbvie/9309851-en-abbvie-rinvoq-upadacitinib-approved-first-systemic-therapy-us-nonsegmental-vitiligo

"The approval of RINVOQ represents an important milestone for people living with nonsegmental vitiligo, providing the first FDA-approved systemic treatment option for this immune-mediated disease," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., executive vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "Built on years of research into the biology of vitiligo, RINVOQ targets an underlying immune pathway involved in the disease, translating our scientific understanding into a new advanced therapy for patients."

FDA Approval Supported by Phase 3 Viti-Up Clinical Trial Results Demonstrating Facial and Total Body Repigmentation

The FDA approval of RINVOQ is supported by data from the Phase 3 Viti-Up clinical program, including two replicate, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ in adult and adolescent patients with NSV.1

Significantly more patients treated with RINVOQ 15 mg achieved clinically meaningful improvements in facial repigmentation (F-VASI 75) and total body repigmentation (T-VASI 50) at week 48 than patients receiving placebo. Significantly more patients treated with RINVOQ achieved F-VASI 90 at week 48 than patients receiving placebo (16% and 12% for RINVOQ 15 mg; 2% and 3% for placebo in Viti-Up-1 and Viti-Up-2, respectively).1

Additionally, improvements in repigmentation were observed at week 76 for patients who stayed on RINVOQ 15 mg in the open-label extension period, with a higher proportion of patients achieving F-VASI 75 and T-VASI 50 at week 76.3



Viti-Up-1 Viti-Up-2

Placebo RINVOQ 15 mg Placebo RINVOQ 15 mg F-VASI 75 Week 48 6 % 25 %a 7 % 23 %a Week 76b nac 55 % nac 47 % T-VASI 50 Week 48 6 % 19 %a 6 % 21 %a Week 76b nac 43 % nac 40 %

F-VASI 75 is =75% repigmentation of facial vitiligo from baseline. T-VASI 50 is =50% repigmentation of total body vitiligo from baseline. aMultiplicity-controlled p=0.001 RINVOQ vs placebo comparison.1 bData at week 76 are based on observed cases and are descriptive in nature.3 cPatients receiving placebo through week 48 switched to RINVOQ 15 mg in the open-label extension.3 F-VASI=Facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index; na=not applicable; T-VASI=Total Vitiligo Area Scoring Index.

"Nonsegmental vitiligo is a chronic, unpredictable autoimmune disease with a burden that extends well beyond visible pigment loss, affecting patients physically and emotionally. Treatment has historically focused on individual areas of depigmentation rather than addressing the disease more broadly," said Seemal R. Desai, M.D., FAAD, president of the Global Vitiligo Foundation, founder of Innovative Dermatology, Dallas, Texas, and Viti-Up trial investigator. "The Viti-Up clinical program is particularly impactful because it demonstrates the potential of a systemic treatment to achieve robust facial and total body repigmentation. We know that repigmentation takes time, and the significant improvements observed at week 76, with facial and total body response rates doubling or nearly doubling from week 48, are especially encouraging and reinforce the value of a treatment approach that targets the disease from within."

The safety profile of RINVOQ in both Viti-Up studies was generally consistent with that observed in approved indications.1

A New Systemic Option for Nonsegmental Vitiligo, a Chronic, Unpredictable Autoimmune Disease

Vitiligo is a chronic, autoimmune disease that targets the cells responsible for skin pigmentation.4 This unpredictable disease affects nearly 3 million adults in the U.S. and is an autoimmune disease that targets melanocytes, the cells responsible for skin pigmentation.4 The disease can unexpectedly progress, even after long periods of stability, making early disease control an important treatment goal.5,6 Because repigmentation can take months, long-term systemic treatment options are important for people living with nonsegmental vitiligo.4,7

"For the vitiligo community, approval of the first systemic treatment option for nonsegmental vitiligo is an important development in advancing care," said Richard Huggins, M.D., board member of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. "This approval reflects growing recognition of vitiligo as a serious autoimmune disease and the true burden it places on those living with the condition. For many in the vitiligo community, this approval represents a significant step forward in the treatment landscape."

About Viti-Up Clinical Trials

Viti-Up is a clinical program with a single protocol encompassing two replicate, independent Phase 3 studies (Viti-Up-1 and Viti-Up-2). The trials were designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of RINVOQ 15 mg in adult and adolescent patients (ages 12 and older) living with nonsegmental vitiligo (NSV) who were eligible for systemic therapy. In both studies, patients received RINVOQ 15 mg once daily or placebo. Both studies included a 48-week placebo-controlled, double-blind treatment period (period A) and a 112-week open-label extension period (period B). The co-primary endpoints were the achievements of =75% repigmentation of facial vitiligo (F-VASI 75) and =50% repigmentation of total body vitiligo (T-VASI 50) from baseline at week 48. More information on these trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06118411).

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2. The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.

RINVOQ treats several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases and is currently approved in the U.S. for 10 indications across various immune-mediated, inflammatory diseases and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for alopecia areata, hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. The additional approvals for RINVOQ use reflect AbbVie's continued research beyond the first indication, which has helped bring more approved treatments to patient populations, including some with significant unmet needs.

RINVOQ (upadacitinib) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA) .

. Adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers. Adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis [AD]) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended. Adults and children 12 years of age and older with a type of vitiligo called nonsegmental vitiligo (NSV).

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis or nonsegmental vitiligo.

It is not known if RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis or nonsegmental vitiligo.

RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Children 2 years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Children 2 to less than 18 years of age with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children under 2 years of age with polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ (upadacitinib)

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ*?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).

RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster). Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.

Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.

RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen. Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.

Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor. Blood clots can also form in the veins of the brain.

Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor. Blood clots can also form in the veins of the brain. Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, which may mean you are having an allergic reaction, have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.

Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, which may mean you are having an allergic reaction, have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away. Tears in the stomach or intestines . This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting.

. This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting. Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) in people with diabetes. If you have diabetes, your HCP may tell you to check your blood sugar (glucose) more often during treatment with RINVOQ. Call your HCP if you have any problems with low blood sugar.

If you have diabetes, your HCP may tell you to check your blood sugar (glucose) more often during treatment with RINVOQ. Call your HCP if you have any problems with low blood sugar. Changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP if you:

Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection, such as:













? Fever, sweating, or chills ? Shortness of breath ? Warm, red, or painful

skin or sores on your

body ? Muscle aches ? Feeling tired ? Blood in phlegm ? Diarrhea or stomach pain ? Cough ? Weight loss ? Burning when urinating

or urinating more often

than normal

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

Are a current or past smoker.

Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.

Have or have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.

Have other medical conditions, including liver problems, diabetes, low blood cell counts, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.

Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.

Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.

There is a pregnancy surveillance program for RINVOQ. The purpose of the program is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. If you become pregnant while taking RINVOQ, you are encouraged to report the pregnancy by calling 1-800-633-9110.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections

Rifampicin or phenytoin

Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I avoid while taking RINVOQ?

Avoid food or drink containing grapefruit during treatment with RINVOQ as it may increase the risk of side effects.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse.

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:

- Discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back

- Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

- Pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

- Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

- Breaking out in a cold sweat

- Nausea or vomiting

- Feeling lightheaded

- Weakness in one part or on one side of your body

- Slurred speech

Stop taking RINVOQ and tell your HCP or get emergency help right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:











- Swelling, redness, weakness or numbness in your arm or leg - Pain or tenderness in one or both legs - New, unusual, or severe headache - Trouble speaking - Drowsiness or confusion - Sudden unexplained chest or upper back pain - Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing - Blurry vision, seeing double, or loss of vision

Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, swelling of the feet and hands (peripheral edema), increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia, leukopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increases in cholesterol and other blood fats, increased liver enzyme levels, pneumonia, low number of red blood cells (anemia), and infection of the stomach and intestine (gastroenteritis).

A separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

Some people taking RINVOQ may see medicine residue (a whole tablet or tablet pieces) in their stool. If this happens, call your HCP.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg extended-release tablets. RINVOQ LQ is taken twice a day with or without food. RINVOQ LQ is available in a 1 mg/mL oral solution. RINVOQ LQ is not the same as RINVOQ tablets. Do not switch between RINVOQ LQ and RINVOQ tablets unless the change has been made by your HCP.

*Unless otherwise stated, "RINVOQ" in the IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION refers to RINVOQ and RINVOQ LQ.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/PatientAccessSupport to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Immunology

AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For nearly 30 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline - spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 20+ immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/immunology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

RINVOQ. Package insert. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc.; 2026. Taneja N, Sreenivas V, Sahni K, Gupta V, Ramam M. Disease stability in segmental and non-segmental vitiligo. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2021;13(1):60-63. doi:10.4103/idoj.IDOJ_154_21 Desai SR, Turchin I, Grimes P, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of upadacitinib through week 76 in adults and adolescents with non-segmental vitiligo: results from 2 phase 3 studies (Viti-Up). Poster presented at: 26th Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference; October 8-11, 2026; Las Vegas, NV. Gandhi K, Ezzedine K, Anastassopoulos KP, et al. Prevalence of vitiligo among adults in the United States. JAMA Dermatol. 2022;158(1):43-50. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.4724 Rosmarin D, Soliman AM, Marwaha S, et al. Disease course, treatment patterns and goals among patients with non-segmental vitiligo across Europe and the United States. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2024;14(7):1945-1957. doi:10.1007/s13555-024-01212-1 Abdel-Malek ZA, Jordan C, Ho T, Upadhyay PR, Fleischer A, Hamzavi I. The enigma and challenges of vitiligo pathophysiology and treatment. Pigment Cell Melanoma Res. 2020;33(6):778-787. doi:10.1111/pcmr.12878 Seneschal J, Bae JM, Ezzedine K, et al. Vitiligo. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2025;11(1):85. doi:10.1038/s41572-025-00670-x

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