Insmed is a transformative acquisition providing strong strategic fit that complements Sanofi's immunology and rare disease portfolio

Sanofi will gain access to two first-in-disease commercialized products and pipeline assets, strengthening its mid- to long-term growth outlook and its position in Respiratory

Sanofi will pay $175 per share, for a total consideration of $41.0 billion (€37.6 billion) in cash. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive by the end of 2028

Sanofi retains appropriate capacity to invest in early-stage BD/M&A opportunities. Sanofi confirms its progressive dividend policy and expects to maintain a strong credit rating post transaction

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi today announced an agreement to acquire Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM), a publicly traded, U.S.-based global biopharmaceutical company with two commercialized medicines and a promising, innovative pipeline. The transaction is intended to broaden Sanofi's presence in respiratory diseases, where significant unmet patient need remains.

The acquisition includes BRINSUPRI® (brensocatib) and ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), along with a differentiated, phase 3 clinical program, treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), which has potential across multiple rare respiratory diseases. The acquisition also brings promising earlier-stage programs and research capabilities across immunology and rare diseases, reinforcing Sanofi's own innovation and immunology capabilities globally.

Insmed is a compelling strategic fit, building on Sanofi's longstanding experience in immunology and rare diseases. Combining Insmed's highly differentiated portfolio and scientific expertise with Sanofi's global reach is expected to expand patient access to important respiratory medicines while augmenting Sanofi's commercial leadership and rebuild of its pipeline.

This acquisition is expected to improve Sanofi's financial profile over the mid- and long-term and expand the company's portfolio in core focus areas.

"I am delighted to welcome Insmed to Sanofi. This acquisition is a major strategic step to significantly accelerate our mid- and long-term growth trajectory and further strengthen our mid- and early-stage pipeline," said Belen Garijo, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi. "Insmed builds on our already successful presence in respiratory diseases through its highly differentiated portfolio, strong science and proven commercial success. Together, we have the opportunity to build on these achievements, reach more patients globally and reinforce our leadership in diseases of significant unmet medical need. This acquisition is another example of how we are executing on our strategic roadmap with momentum to drive Sanofi's next phase of growth."

"The Insmed team has always set out to change what is possible for patients. In just over a year since launch, we made BRINSUPRI the standard of care for NCFB patients, while continuing to advance our commercial portfolio and Phase 3 pipeline with a combined multibillion-dollar peak sales potential," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "This transaction delivers immediate, certain cash value for Insmed shareholders and ensures the momentum we have built continues. In Sanofi, we have a partner that recognizes the value of our science, commercial execution, and the exceptional culture we have created. Together, we expect to bring our therapies to more patients around the world, faster than we ever could on our own."

BRINSUPRI is a small molecule, once-daily, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1), approved in the U.S., EU, UK and Japan for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), with the indicated patient populations varying by jurisdiction. BRINSUPRI is the first and only approved treatment for NCFB and a first-in-class DPP1 inhibitor targeting neutrophilic inflammation. Following its U.S. launch in August 2025, BRINSUPRI has already reached blockbuster status, delivering $1.09 billion in revenue through September 30, 2026, with substantial additional growth expected.

ARIKAYCE is an inhaled antibacterial treatment used in combination with multidrug therapy for certain adults with mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease and is the only approved inhaled therapy specifically indicated for treatment-refractory patients in the U.S., EU and Japan. ARIKAYCE revenues were $433.8 million in 2025, representing 19% annual growth. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September accepted under priority review an application for ARIKAYCE for the treatment of MAC lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen.

TPIP is a prostanoid being developed as a once-daily inhaled therapy for pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung disease. With once-daily dosing and the potential for multiple rare respiratory indications, TPIP could become a significant growth driver for Sanofi beyond 2030, subject to successful clinical development, regulatory approvals, and commercial execution.

Transaction Terms and Financial Considerations

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Insmed for $175 per share in cash, reflecting a total equity value of approximately $41.0 billion (€37.6 billion). The consideration represents a premium of approximately 46% to Insmed's unaffected closing share price on November 18, 2026, the day prior to media reports of a possible transaction.

The transaction is expected to strengthen Sanofi's mid- to long-term growth profile. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Sanofi's business earnings per share (EPS) by the end of 2028.

Sanofi is funding the acquisition through a combination of debt financing and cash on hand, and has secured committed financing in support of the transaction. Sanofi will maintain its conservative financial policy. The combined group's anticipated cash generation is expected to support rapid deleveraging, while retaining flexibility to invest in early-stage BD/M&A opportunities. Sanofi remains committed to its capital allocation policy, including its progressive dividend, and expects to maintain a strong credit rating.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by Insmed shareholders, receipt of U.S. and certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of these conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

The proposed acquisition is not expected to have any impact on Sanofi's financial guidance for 2026.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Insmed, and Freshfields LLP is acting as legal advisor to Insmed. Cooley LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP are also acting as legal advisors to Insmed. Collected Strategies is serving as strategic communications advisor to Insmed.

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal advisor to Sanofi.

Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

Sanofi will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET today. A presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section of sanofi.com before the conference call starts.

Please register here:

https://sanofi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_utrSGRoUSfSjQtkCADrT_g

About BRINSUPRI

BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) is a small molecule, once-daily, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1), designed to inhibit the activation of neutrophil serine proteases that are key drivers of chronic airway inflammation in NCFB.

In the U.S. and Japan, BRINSUPRI is approved for the treatment of NCFB in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. In the EU and UK, it is approved for patients with NCFB aged 12 years and older with two or more exacerbations in the prior 12 months.

NCFB is a serious, chronic progressive lung disease in which airways are permanently widened, causing ongoing productive cough and exacerbations. Insmed estimates that approximately 500,000 patients in the U.S., 600,000 in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK combined, and 150,000 in Japan are diagnosed with NCFB. These estimates describe diagnosed patient populations, and some of these patients in the different jurisdictions are eligible for BRINSUPRI under its current labels.

BRINSUPRI is associated with dermatologic adverse reactions, including rash, dry skin and hyperkeratosis, and with gingival and periodontal adverse reactions. Patients should be monitored for new skin conditions and receive regular dental care. Live attenuated vaccines should be avoided during treatment.

About ARIKAYCE

ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) is a novel, inhaled, once-daily liposomal formulation of amikacin, approved in the U.S., EU and Japan.

In the U.S., it is indicated as part of a combination antibacterial regimen for adults with limited or no alternative treatment options who have MAC lung disease and have not achieved negative sputum cultures after at least six consecutive months of a multidrug background regimen. Its U.S. indication was approved under the accelerated approval pathway on the basis of sputum culture conversion. Clinical benefit has not yet been established, and continued approval may depend on verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies. ARIKAYCE was approved by FDA using the limited population pathway. This means FDA has approved this medicine for a limited and specific patient population, and studies on the medicine may have only answered focused questions about its safety and effectiveness.

MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage; Insmed estimates that 95,000 to 115,000 patients in the U.S. have diagnosed MAC lung disease. These estimates describe diagnosed patient populations, not the populations eligible for ARIKAYCE under its current labels.

ARIKAYCE carries a U.S. boxed warning for increased respiratory adverse reactions, including hypersensitivity pneumonitis, hemoptysis, bronchospasm and exacerbation of underlying pulmonary disease, which have led to hospitalization in some patients.

About TPIP

TPIP is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil palmitil, a treprostinil prodrug. It is being developed for once-daily administration. Its phase 3 program includes PALM-PAH in pulmonary arterial hypertension, PALM-ILD in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, and PALM-PPF in progressive pulmonary fibrosis. A phase 3 study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is planned to start in the first half of 2027.

TPIP is not approved for any indication in any jurisdiction. Its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN andNASDAQ: SNY

About Insmed

Insmed is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines - including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases - as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's commercial portfolio and clinical pipeline are organized around three therapeutic areas: Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, and Neuro & Other Rare. The Company's research engine is advancing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue, in the pursuit of future pipeline candidates. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.Insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

BOXED WARNING AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ARIKAYCE IN THE U.S.

WARNING: RISK OF INCREASED RESPIRATORY ADVERSE REACTIONS

ARIKAYCE has been associated with an increased risk of respiratory adverse reactions,

including hypersensitivity pneumonitis, hemoptysis, bronchospasm, and exacerbation of

underlying pulmonary disease that have led to hospitalizations in some cases

Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis has been reported with the use of ARIKAYCE in the clinical trials. Hypersensitivity pneumonitis (reported as allergic alveolitis, pneumonitis, interstitial lung disease, allergic reaction to ARIKAYCE) was reported at a higher frequency in patients treated with ARIKAYCE plus background regimen (3.1%) compared to patients treated with a background regimen alone (0%). Most patients with hypersensitivity pneumonitis discontinued treatment with ARIKAYCE and received treatment with corticosteroids. If hypersensitivity pneumonitis occurs, discontinue ARIKAYCE and manage patients as medically appropriate.

Hemoptysis has been reported with the use of ARIKAYCE in the clinical trials. Hemoptysis was reported at a higher frequency in patients treated with ARIKAYCE plus background regimen (17.9%) compared to patients treated with a background regimen alone (12.5%). If hemoptysis occurs, manage patients as medically appropriate.

Bronchospasm has been reported with the use of ARIKAYCE in the clinical trials. Bronchospasm (reported as asthma, bronchial hyperreactivity, bronchospasm, dyspnea, dyspnea exertional, prolonged expiration, throat tightness, wheezing) was reported at a higher frequency in patients treated with ARIKAYCE plus background regimen (28.7%) compared to patients treated with a background regimen alone (10.7%). If bronchospasm occurs during the use of ARIKAYCE, treat patients as medically appropriate.

Exacerbations of underlying pulmonary disease has been reported with the use of ARIKAYCE in the clinical trials. Exacerbations of underlying pulmonary disease (reported as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), infective exacerbation of COPD, infective exacerbation of bronchiectasis) have been reported at a higher frequency in patients treated with ARIKAYCE plus background regimen (14.8%) compared to patients treated with background regimen alone (9.8%). If exacerbations of underlying pulmonary disease occur during the use of ARIKAYCE, treat patients as medically appropriate.

Anaphylaxis and Hypersensitivity Reactions: Serious and potentially life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported in patients taking ARIKAYCE. Signs and symptoms include acute onset of skin and mucosal tissue hypersensitivity reactions (hives, itching, flushing, swollen lips/tongue/uvula), respiratory difficulty (shortness of breath, wheezing, stridor, cough), gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, crampy abdominal pain), and cardiovascular signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis (tachycardia, low blood pressure, syncope, incontinence, dizziness). Before therapy with ARIKAYCE is instituted, evaluate for previous hypersensitivity reactions to aminoglycosides. If anaphylaxis or a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue ARIKAYCE and institute appropriate supportive measures.

Ototoxicity has been reported with the use of ARIKAYCE in the clinical trials. Ototoxicity (including deafness, dizziness, presyncope, tinnitus, and vertigo) were reported with a higher frequency in patients treated with ARIKAYCE plus background regimen (17%) compared to patients treated with background regimen alone (9.8%). This was primarily driven by tinnitus (7.6% in ARIKAYCE plus background regimen vs 0.9% in the background regimen alone arm) and dizziness (6.3% in ARIKAYCE plus background regimen vs 2.7% in the background regimen alone arm). Closely monitor patients with known or suspected auditory or vestibular dysfunction during treatment with ARIKAYCE. If ototoxicity occurs, manage patients as medically appropriate, including potentially discontinuing ARIKAYCE.

Nephrotoxicity was observed during the clinical trials of ARIKAYCE in patients with MAC lung disease but not at a higher frequency than background regimen alone. Nephrotoxicity has been associated with the aminoglycosides. Close monitoring of patients with known or suspected renal dysfunction may be needed when prescribing ARIKAYCE.

Neuromuscular Blockade: Patients with neuromuscular disorders were not enrolled in ARIKAYCE clinical trials. Patients with known or suspected neuromuscular disorders, such as myasthenia gravis, should be closely monitored since aminoglycosides may aggravate muscle weakness by blocking the release of acetylcholine at neuromuscular junctions.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Aminoglycosides can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Aminoglycosides, including ARIKAYCE, may be associated with total, irreversible, bilateral congenital deafness in pediatric patients exposed in utero. Patients who use ARIKAYCE during pregnancy, or become pregnant while taking ARIKAYCE should be apprised of the potential hazard to the fetus.

Contraindications: ARIKAYCE is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to any aminoglycoside.

Most Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in Trial 1 at an incidence =5% for patients using ARIKAYCE plus background regimen compared to patients treated with background regimen alone were dysphonia (47% vs 1%), cough (39% vs 17%), bronchospasm (29% vs 11%), hemoptysis (18% vs 13%), ototoxicity (17% vs 10%), upper airway irritation (17% vs 2%), musculoskeletal pain (17% vs 8%), fatigue and asthenia (16% vs 10%), exacerbation of underlying pulmonary disease (15% vs 10%), diarrhea (13% vs 5%), nausea (12% vs 4%), pneumonia (10% vs 8%), headache (10% vs 5%), pyrexia (7% vs 5%), vomiting (7% vs 4%), rash (6% vs 2%), decreased weight (6% vs 1%), change in sputum (5% vs 1%), and chest discomfort (5% vs 3%).

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant use of ARIKAYCE with medications associated with neurotoxicity, nephrotoxicity, and ototoxicity. Some diuretics can enhance aminoglycoside toxicity by altering aminoglycoside concentrations in serum and tissue. Avoid concomitant use of ARIKAYCE with ethacrynic acid, furosemide, urea, or intravenous mannitol.

Overdosage: Adverse reactions specifically associated with overdose of ARIKAYCE have not been identified. Acute toxicity should be treated with immediate withdrawal of ARIKAYCE, and baseline tests of renal function should be undertaken. Hemodialysis may be helpful in removing amikacin from the body. In all cases of suspected overdosage, physicians should contact the Regional Poison Control Center for information about effective treatment.

U.S. INDICATION

LIMITED POPULATION: ARIKAYCE® is indicated in adults, who have limited or no alternative treatment options, for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen in patients who do not achieve negative sputum cultures after a minimum of 6 consecutive months of a multidrug background regimen therapy. As only limited clinical safety and effectiveness data for ARIKAYCE are currently available, reserve ARIKAYCE for use in adults who have limited or no alternative treatment options. This drug is indicated for use in a limited and specific population of patients.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on achieving sputum culture conversion (defined as 3 consecutive negative monthly sputum cultures) by Month 6. Clinical benefit has not yet been established. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Limitation of Use :

ARIKAYCE has only been studied in patients with refractory MAC lung disease defined as patients who did not achieve negative sputum cultures after a minimum of 6 consecutive months of a multidrug background regimen therapy. The use of ARIKAYCE is not recommended for patients with non-refractory MAC lung disease.

Patients are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You can also call the Company at 1-844-4-INSMED.

Please see Full Prescribing Information.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR BRINSUPRI IN THE U.S.

U.S. Indication

BRINSUPRI is indicated for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

Treatment with BRINSUPRI is associated with an increase in dermatologic adverse reactions, including rash, dry skin, and hyperkeratosis. Monitor patients for development of new rashes or skin conditions and refer patients to a dermatologist for evaluation of new dermatologic findings.

Gingival and Periodontal Adverse Reactions

Treatment with BRINSUPRI is associated with an increase in gingival and periodontal adverse reactions. Refer patients to dental care services for regular dental checkups while taking BRINSUPRI. Advise patients to perform routine dental hygiene.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

It is unknown whether administration of live attenuated vaccines during BRINSUPRI treatment will affect the safety or effectiveness of these vaccines. The use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided in patients receiving BRINSUPRI.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions =2% in the ASPEN trial included upper respiratory tract infection, headache, rash, dry skin, hyperkeratosis, and hypertension. The safety profile for adult patients with NCFB in WILLOW was generally similar to ASPEN, except for a higher incidence of gingival and periodontal adverse reactions.

Less Common Adverse Reactions

Liver Function Test Elevations

In ASPEN, there was an increase from baseline in average ALT, AST, and alkaline phosphatase levels at all time points from Week 4 through Week 56 in both BRINSUPRI 10 mg and 25 mg arms compared to placebo. The incidence of ALT>3X upper limit of normal (ULN) was 0%, 1.2%, and 0.9%; the incidence of AST>3X ULN was 0.2%, 0.3%, and 0.5%; and the incidence of alkaline phosphatase>1.5X ULN was 2.5%, 4.1%, and 4.0% in patients treated with placebo and BRINSUPRI 10 mg and 25 mg, respectively.

Skin Cancers

In ASPEN, the incidence of skin cancers among patients treated with BRINSUPRI 10 mg and 25 mg was 0.5% and 1.9%, respectively, compared to 1.1% in placebo-treated patients.

Alopecia

In ASPEN, the incidence of alopecia among patients treated with BRINSUPRI 10 mg and 25 mg was 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively, compared to 0.4% in placebo-treated patients.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS



Pregnancy: There are no clinical data on the use of BRINSUPRI in pregnant women.

Lactation: There is no information regarding the presence of BRINSUPRI and/or its metabolite(s) in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for BRINSUPRI and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from BRINSUPRI or from the underlying maternal condition.

Pediatric use: The safety and effectiveness of BRINSUPRI for the treatment of NCFB have been established in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. Common adverse reactions in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older enrolled in ASPEN were consistent with those in adults. The safety and effectiveness of BRINSUPRI have not been established in pediatric patients younger than 12 years of age.

Please see full US Prescribing Information.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Insmed will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and mail or otherwise provide to its shareholders a proxy statement regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents that Insmed files with the SEC (when available) from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Insmed's website at www.insmed.com. In addition, the proxy statement and other documents filed by Insmed with the SEC (when available) may be obtained from Insmed free of charge by directing a request to Insmed's Investor Relations at [email protected] .

Participants in the Solicitation

Insmed and certain of its directors, executive officers and other employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Insmed is set forth in Insmed's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2026 annual meeting of the shareholders of Insmed, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2026 (the "Annual Meeting Proxy Statement"), under the sections "Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class II Directors," "Executive Officers," "Executive Compensation," "Director Compensation" and "Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners, Directors, and Management," and other documents subsequently filed by Insmed with the SEC. Transactions with related persons (as defined in Item 404 of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) are disclosed under the heading titled "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions" in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of securities by potential participants (or the identity of such participants) have changed since the information set forth in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement, such information has been or will be reflected on Insmed's Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Forms 3 and 4 filed with the SEC. Updated information regarding the identity of participants and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in Insmed will be set forth in the proxy statement regarding the approval of the proposed transaction and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC, if and when they become available. These documents will be available free of charge as described above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction that could delay the consummation of the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement entered into in connection with the proposed transaction; the possibility that Insmed shareholders may not approve the proposed transaction; the risk that the parties to the merger agreement may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Insmed's common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Insmed to retain and hire key personnel and to maintain relationships with customers, vendors, partners, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; failure to continue to successfully commercialize ARIKAYCE in the U.S., Europe or Japan or failure to successfully commercialize BRINSUPRI in the U.S. or Japan, or to maintain U.S., European or Japanese approval for ARIKAYCE or U.S., European or Japanese approval for BRINSUPRI; our inability to obtain full approval of ARIKAYCE from the FDA or our failure to obtain regulatory approval to expand ARIKAYCE's indication to a broader patient population; failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, regulatory approvals for our product candidates in the U.S., Europe or Japan, for ARIKAYCE outside of the U.S., Europe and Japan, including separate regulatory approval for the Lamira® Nebulizer System in each market and for each usage, or for BRINSUPRI outside of the U.S., Europe and Japan; failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates, if approved by applicable regulatory authorities, or to maintain applicable regulatory approvals for such product candidates, if approved; uncertainties or changes in the degree of market acceptance of our marketed products or, if approved, our product candidates, by physicians, patients, third-party payors and others in the healthcare community; our inability to obtain and maintain adequate reimbursement from government or third-party payors for our marketed products or, if approved, our product candidates, or acceptable prices for our marketed products or, if approved, our product candidates; inaccuracies in our peak sales estimates for our marketed products and our product candidates; inaccuracies in our estimates of the size of the potential markets for our marketed products and our product candidates or in data we have used to identify physicians, expected rates of patient uptake, duration of expected treatment, or expected patient adherence or discontinuation rates; failure of third parties on which we are dependent to manufacture sufficient quantities of our marketed products and our product candidates for commercial or clinical needs, as applicable, to conduct our clinical trials, or to comply with our agreements or laws and regulations that impact our business; risks and uncertainties associated with, and the perceived benefits of, our senior secured loan with certain funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP and our royalty financing with OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities IV, LP, including our ability to maintain compliance with the covenants in the agreements for the senior secured loan and royalty financing and the impact of the restrictions on our operations under these agreements; our inability to create or maintain an effective direct sales and marketing infrastructure or to partner with third parties that offer such an infrastructure for distribution of our marketed products or any of our product candidates that are approved in the future; failure to successfully conduct future clinical trials for our marketed products or our product candidates and our potential inability to enroll or retain sufficient patients to conduct and complete the trials or generate data necessary for regulatory approval of our product candidates; development of unexpected safety or efficacy concerns related to our marketed products or our product candidates; risks that our clinical studies will be delayed, that serious side effects will be identified during drug development, or that any protocol amendments submitted will be rejected; failure to successfully predict the time and cost of development, regulatory approval and commercialization for novel gene therapy products; risk that interim, topline or preliminary data from our clinical trials that we announce or publish from time to time may change as more patient data become available or may be interpreted differently if additional data are disclosed, or that blinded data will not be predictive of unblinded data; risk that our competitors may obtain orphan drug exclusivity for a product that is essentially the same as a product we are developing for a particular indication; our inability to attract and retain key personnel or to effectively manage our growth; our inability to successfully integrate our acquisitions and appropriately manage the amount of management's time and attention devoted to integration activities; risks that our acquired technologies, products and product candidates will not be commercially successful; inability to adapt to our highly competitive and changing environment; inability to access, upgrade or expand our technology systems or difficulties in updating our existing technology or developing or implementing new technology; risk that we are unable to maintain our significant customers; risk that healthcare legislation or other government action materially adversely affects our business; business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises; risk that our current and potential future use of AI and machine learning may not be successful; deterioration in general economic conditions in the U.S., Europe, Japan and globally, including the effect of prolonged periods of inflation, affecting us, our suppliers, third-party service providers and potential partners; risk that we could become involved in costly intellectual property disputes, be unable to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or prevent disclosure of our trade secrets and other proprietary information, and incur costs associated with litigation or other proceedings related to such matters; restrictions or other obligations imposed on us by agreements related to our marketed products or our product candidates, including our license agreements with PARI and AstraZeneca AB, and failure to comply with our obligations under such agreements; the cost and potential reputational damage resulting from litigation to which we are or may become a party, including product liability claims; risk that our operations are subject to a material disruption in the event of a cybersecurity attack or issue; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business, including any pricing reform and laws that impact our ability to utilize certain third parties in the research, development or manufacture of our product candidates, and failure to comply with such laws and regulations; our history of operating losses, and the possibility that we never achieve or maintain profitability; goodwill impairment charges affecting our results of operations and financial condition; inability to repay our existing indebtedness and uncertainties with respect to our ability to access future capital; and delays in the execution of plans to build out an additional third-party manufacturing facility approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities and unexpected expenses associated with those plans.

Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by Insmed's forward-looking statements is included in the reports Insmed has filed or will file with the SEC, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of Insmed's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and Insmed's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Insmed disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the SEC, to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group, except for BRINSUPRI® and ARIKAYCE®, which are trademarks owned by Insmed Incorporated.

Contact:

Investors:

Gianna De Palma

Associate Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Claire Mulhearn

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated